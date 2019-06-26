Barnsley complete the signing of giant Austrian goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger

BARNSLEY have completed the signing of former Hannover 96 goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger on a free transfer - with the 26-year-old renewing acquaintances with head coach Daniel Stendel.

Austria-born Sahin-Radlinger - who stands at an imposing 6ft 6in - worked under Stendel at his previous club Hannover and has now been tempted into English football by the Reds chief.

The arrival of Sahin-Radlinger follows on from last week's signing of former Chelsea custodian Bradley Collins, with the pair to battle it out for the number one jersey following Adam Davies's departure to Stoke City.

On the new signing, co-Chairman Paul Conway said: "We are pleased to announce the signing of Samuel to Barnsley Football Club on a permanent deal.

"This represents our fifth signing of the summer transfer window with more to come. Samuel has a long history with Daniel and extensive experience in his high pressing system at their previous club Hannover 96."

Sahin-Radlinger's arrival follows the earlier additions of Collins, winger Luke Thomas and Danish defender Mads Juel-Andersen - and the permanent signing of former loanee Mike-Steven Bahre - with Barnsley in the market for several other players.

The keeper started his career in his native Austria at hometown club SV Ried before joining Hannover in June 2011.

In eight years at the club, Sahin-Radlinger made just five appearances for the first team, spending his early years with the club's reserve side.

The keeper spent a loan spell with Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga in 2013-14 and had a temporary stint with FC Nurnberg's second team in the following season.

He joined Norwegian top-tier side SK Brann in January 2018, making 22 appearances.

Sahin-Radlinger has represented Austria at every level from under-18 to under-21 and was the first-choice goalkeeper at the 2011 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

The newcomer said: “I am from Austria, but the last eight years I have been on my football journey. I was in Hannover of course, then last year I was away on loan in Norway, which was a good opportunity for me to play there.

“So it is always nice I think to see different countries, their cultures and also to be at nice football clubs, like Barnsley now.

“So I am very happy now to be in England and to be playing for Barnsley.”