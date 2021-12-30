Barnsley decide against Herbie Kane loan recall despite their midfield problems

STAYING: Barnsley's Herbie Kane will remain at League One Oxford United

As previous coach Markus Schopp highlighted, the Reds have been desperately light of midfield experience since Alex Mowatt left for West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claudio Gomes and Josh Benson are talented youngsters signed from Premier League clubs - Gomes on loan from Manchester City, Benson permanently from Burnley - but had no Championship experience when they joined. Romal Palmer is only 23 and has been unable to recreate last season's form, and Callum Styles has often be used wide.

In light of that, there was speculation Kane could be recalled from his loan but instead new terms have been agreed for his to stay at the Kassam Stadium. Kane has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the promotion-chasing side.