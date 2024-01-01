Barnsley defender bids farewell as Premier League strugglers make transfer decision
The defender arrived at Oakwell on the final day of the summer transfer window, joining on a season-long loan. However, 20-year-old has been a bit-part player for the Reds.
He has made just 10 appearances in League One this season and Burnley have exercised their option to recall him. In a farewell message issued on the Barnsley website, Dodgson said: "I'd like to thank my teammates and the coaching staff for making me feel welcome right from the start.
"I'd also like to say a huge thanks to the Barnsley fans who backed me and showed their support which as a young player playing for a club like this is massive.
"I'm confident the team will continue to do well and I'll be keeping an eye on how things are going. You Reds!"
Dodgson was one of four players signed on a temporary basis by Barnsley in the summer. Liam Roberts arrived from Middlesbrough, while Jamie McCart joined from Rotherham United and John McAtee was plucked from Luton Town.
The aforementioned trio have all been more prominent in the Barnsley side than Dodgson, who had enjoyed regular minutes on loan at Rochdale before being recruited by the Reds.