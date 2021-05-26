Barnsley defender earns Euro 2020 call-up

Barnsley defender Aapo Halme. Picture: Steve Ellis

The former Leeds United player, 23, previously captain of the Finnish Under-21 side, has linked up with Finland at their training camp in his homeland ahead of two pre-tournament friendlies against Sweden (May 29) and Estonia (June 4).

Also named in the squad are Norwich City striker Temmu Pukki, Bristol Rovers keeper Anssi Jaakkola and QPR defender Nicholas Hämäläinen.

Finland face Denmark in Copenhagen in their Group B opener on June 12 and then tackle Russia in Saint Petersburg four days later.

Their final group game is against Belgium in Saint Petersburg on June 21.

Halme’s elevation follows on fellow defender Michal Helik’s recent call-up into the Poland squad for the finals.

Helik made his international debut in the last international break, making his bow in Hungary before starting against England in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan and Rotherham United forward Josh Kayode have been named in the Republic of Ireland’s Under-21 squad for the upcoming friendlies in Marbella against Switzerland, Australia and Denmark.

Brennan, 21, made four Cup starts for the Owls in 2020-21.

Kayode – a player likely to come into the thoughts of manager Paul Warne next season – scored eight times during an impressive loan spell at League Two outfit Carlisle United, having spent a previous temporary stint with the Cumbrians in the second half of 2019-20.

Ireland face the Swiss on May 30 before taking on Australia on June 2.

Three days after that, Jim Crawford’s side face the Danes in their final game in Marbella.

Middlesbrough have signed winger Jeremy Sivi on a professional contract, beating off interest from some European clubs to sign the 18-year-old after he impressed during a trial period.

Sivi, who was with the Onside Football Academy in London, trained at Rockliffe towards the end of the season and made his debut for Boro’s Under-23s at Crystal Palace in the PL2.

His previous professional experience came as a youngster with Leyton Orient, while he also played with Harlow Town.