Barnsley defender rated 'touch and go' for Bolton Wanderers game after missing EFL Cup win against Fleetwood Town

BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane has allayed any fears regarding defender Mael de Gevigney after he missed the EFL Cup tie against Fleetwood with a twisted ankle.

The Frenchman was spotted wearing a protective boot in the West Stand during the Reds first-round tie, which saw Murphy Cooper save two penalties to send the hosts through to the second-round derby date against South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United after the game ended 2-2 after normal time.

On De Gevigney, rated touch and go for Saturday's League One home game with Bolton Wanderers, Hourihane – already without Marc Roberts until mid-autumn - told the BBC: "It was just a bit of a precaution, really. He twisted his ankle.

"It's nothing major, he's been for a scan. It's basically a sprained ankle.

"Because of the swelling around it, the more he walks without a boot and with it being a sprain, it can just keep the swelling intact for longer. It's just a precaution, really.

"It'll be touch and go (for Saturday). The boot makes it look worse than what it is. It's ballooned up a little bit, but it''ll be close."

After the match had finished 2-2, Cooper saved Fleetwood's first penalty from Ryan Graydon before Patrick Kelly missed Barnsley's fifth spot-kick.

Ex-Oakwell man James Norwood then scored for the Lancastrians take it to sudden death.

Reyes Cleary scored before Cooper saved again from George Morrison as the Reds won 5-4.

Jon Russell put the hosts in front with a cracking header from the impressive Reyes Cleary's cross before Toby Mullarkey equalised for Fleetwood on the stroke of half-time.

A see-saw game for the defender then saw him turn Cleary's cross into his own net just before the hour, but substitute Owen Devonport levelled in stoppage-time to take the game to penalties.

Hourihane added: "I thought we played some really, really good stuff. We were good with the ball at times and the game plan and how we saw it going was literally identical.

"I thought there were some really good passages of play, good opportunities and some good performances.