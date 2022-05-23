Tykes face battle to keep youngster, Terriers favourite to re-sign defender

Here are all the best from today’s Championship rumours.

By Molly Burke
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 10:17 am
<p>23rd May 2022 - Championship rumours</p>

23rd May 2022 - Championship rumours

Hull City’s Championship opponents for next season were confirmed over the weekend as the top and third tier campaigns finally came to an end.

Saturday saw Sunderland win promotion and take Barnsley’s place in the Championship as they comfortably beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the Play-Off Final, while defeat for Burnley saw them join Watford and Norwich in their relegation from the top flight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Huddersfield Town will have to wait till the weekend to find out whether they will be facing the Black Cats and the Clarets, as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest in Sunday’s Wembley bout.

Here are today’s rumours...

TerriersHull CityHuddersfield TownBarnsley FCTransfer rumours