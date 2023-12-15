Sam Cosgrove’s bizarre goal for Barnsley against Wycombe Wanderers has been voted as Goal of the Month for November by Reds fans.

The forward closed down Wycombe’s goalkeeper Max Stryjek in the dying embers of the clash between the clubs last month. Stryjek went to ground under pressure from Cosgrove, allowing him to collect the ball and slot into an empty net.

It was a late goal that proved decisive, wrapping up a 1-0 win for Neill Collins’s men. It may not have been the type of goal that usually scoops gongs, but the Oakwell faithful were impressed enough to vote it as the club’s best goal of the month.

It was also Cosgrove’s first goal in a Barnsley shirt, having joined from Birmingham City in the summer.

Speaking to iFollow Barnsley, Cosgrove said: "From my point of view, it was a strange one. We're never not putting those in, but we will take it. Three points. Bit of a long time coming, but we're off the mark and got hopefully the first of many."