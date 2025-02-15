Barnsley FC 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Jeers from both sets of fans on derby day, but cheers for one at the end

ON REUNION day, there was a sense of deja vu for Barnsley.

Excellent in the first half, the Reds’ second half curse struck again. Oakwell wasn’t the best place for former manager Michael Duff in the opening half of his first return, but it was a different story on the resumption.

Duff’s Huddersfield Town players had to do the ‘walk of shame’ past the big contingent of 4,502 followers in the away end at the interval, with a fine goal from ex-Town midfielder Jon Russell giving Town a merited advantage.

After the break, the game changed completely, perhaps inspired by some words of cajolement from Duff.

Huddersfield Town's Herbie Kane and Callum Marshall celebrate with Ben Wiles after the latter made it 2-1. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Quick-fire goals from sub Josh Koroma and Ben Wiles gave the Terriers a precious win and they had Barnsley on the back foot for much of the second period.

After a five-match winless sequence, Town are back in the game. Now six without a win, Barnsley’s season is in danger of petering out.

It was the turn of their supporters to vent their spleen at the end, with disgruntled chants against the club’s board.

Ahead of the game, Duff said that derbies can either be bore-fests or breathless and end-to-end. From his side’s perspective, it was poor and careless, particularly in the final third, but from Barnsley’s, it was a pleasant surprise - without the key duo of Luca Connell and Adam Phillips.

Barnsley's Jon Russell celebrates scoring the opening goal against former club Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Connell was absent due to a foot injury, while Phillips was not involved, with his partner expecting a baby.

Their lead was a deserved one and reward for some purposeful first-time passing and movement with Russell pulling the strings in midfield, with Davis Keillor-Dunn and Stephen Humphrys also causing problems, with the half also reflecting well on wing-backs Corey O’Keeffe and Neil Faruggia - recalled alongside Humphrys.

Their goal was a beauty from Russell, inspired in the first period although he did get around Radinio Balker and Herbie Kane, who sold themselves too early, before firing past the partially unsighted Lee Nicholls from just outside the box.

Town’s big following gave the away players the treatment as they walked past them at the interval and it was another disappointing offering, certainly in terms of decision-making.

Barnsley started as they meant to go on with Humphrys doing well to find home debutant Clement Rodrigues in a good position, but he delayed when he had a good opportunity to shoot and get his Reds career up and running.

The hosts’ intent continued with Keillor-Dunn - featuring on the right - waltzing past Tom Lees and seeing his low shot saved by the legs of Nicholls.

At the other end, a fine saving challenge from captain-for-the-day Mael de Gevigney denied Ben Wiles in an open and exciting start to this particular derby ahead of the breakthrough thanks to some eye-catching footwork from Russell.

Huddersfield were looking spooked at the back, with understandable agitation starting to seep into the away contingent with the hosts seeming to surprise the visitors with their tactical set-up.

Tawanda Chirewa was at least one good outlet for Town and fired one chance over, as did O’Keeffe at the other end.

An important saving tackle from Faruggia to deny Wiles from close in after good work by Chirewa.

Faruggia was then yellow-carded after catching Balker before Chirewa struck a shot wide for Town, who missed a glorious chance to level when Dion Charles got away, but his touch was heavy and the relieved Joe Gauci gathered.

Clearly struggling with confidence, Charles made way at the break and was replaced by Koroma.

Attacking their fans in the away end, Town had the first moment of the second period with Kane’s low drive grasped by Gauci.

It was the catalyst to a dominant spell when they took a firm hold of the game and upped the intensity and tempo and had Barnsley on the ropes, with Chirewa and Marshall leading the fight and Kane getting hold of the ball in the middle.

Great work from Marshall set up a golden chance for Koroma, but he headed a sitter wide at the back stick. But his disappointment soon disappeared.

He was sent clear by a super pick-out from Lasse Sorensen and showed the home defence a clean pair of heels before tucking the ball underneath Gauci.

Soon after, Town had turned it around completely.

A wicked free-kick was swung in on the left from Wiles and it flew through the legs of Marshall before creeping it at the far post as Town followers first-half angst was transformed into ecstasy.

Both sides made changes. Earl tested Nicholls low down, while Wiles planted a shot over as Town sought to make it safe.

At the death, Dyer’s header was grasped by Nicholls.

Barnsley: Gauci; De Gevigney, Pines, Earl; O’Keefe (Lembikisa 70), Russell, Nwakali, Farrugia (Lewis 71); Keillor-Dunn; Rodrigues (Benson 62), Humphrys (Dyer 88). Substitutes unused: Smith, Gent, McCarthy.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Sorensen, Balker, Lees, Spencer; Kasumu (Hodge 79), Kane (Hogg 69); Marshall (Ladapo 84), Wiles, Chirewa (Ruffels 69); Charles (Koroma 46). Substitutes unused: Chapman, Turton.

Referee: D Rock (Herts).