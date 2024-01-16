"We should be 4-0 up," said an incredulous member of the Carlisle United press team less than 15 minutes in. And she was not exaggerating.

The struggling Cumbrians let Barnsley off the hook and were made to pay the price with a 2-1 defeat but it was a closer run thing than the promotion-chasing hosts would have liked.

At this time of year it is about winning, not how you won, so when Devante Cole equalised and Herbie Kane emphatically converted an 86th-minute penalty it was job done but with two games coming up against sides above them in the table, they will need to be better than this. Stevenage and Oxford United are unlikely to be as charitable.

Unbeaten in nine matches against a relegation-threatened side with one win in their last 10, Barnsley were well and truly caught cold on a night when, in fairness, staying warm was almost impossible.

The game was only 45 seconds old when the Reds got their first warning, Daniel Butterworth accelerating all too easily past Jack Shepherd, retaining his place in the back three, and forcing a save from Liam Roberts.

Butterworth should have scored again inside five minutes, but dragged his effort wide,

But the Cumbrians were soon in front, Luke Armstrong gifted his first goal since moving from Harrogate Town at the start of the month.

Roberts picked him out with a poor kick, and Armstrong picked his spot. Fortunately Carlisle could not take the next chance Roberts' kicking gave them midway through the first half.

EQUALISER Barnsley's Devante Cole celebrates

By then Butterworth had missed another presentable opportunity, putting a diving header against a post after right wing-back Jack Ellis got to the byline and crossed. There were only 13 minutes on the clock.

Barnsley began to clear their heads and see more of the ball – much more than the visitors – but struggled to do enough with it.

Owen Moxon had to produce some excellent defending almost on the line to stop a chance falling to the in-form Cole at a 17th-minute corner but beyond rushing out to the feet of Callum Styles there was little to keep former Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis warm.

Sam Lavelle had earlier done well to block Cole as he ran through.

DENIED Harry Lewis stops Callum Styles having an effort on the Carlisle United goal

When Shepherd went down injured – he was able to play on – after 20 minutes, Collins called his men over for a much-needed time-out.

They were better after that but it did not amount to much more than a shot Adam Phillips put wide and a weak John McAtee effort after a one-two.

They were booed off at the break and Luca Connell and Corey O'Keefe were hooked at half-time.

The changes improved Barnsley, Barry Cotter going on a run shortly after coming on, even if it amounted to nothing, before Styles put a free-kick over.

STAY AWAY: Luca Connell keeps Alfie McCalmont at bay

Finally, in the 5th minute, a Barnsley shot on target.

Lewis was able to drop on to Jordan Williams' near-post effort and Armstrong went straight down the other end, unable to keep his shot down as he and Roberts ran at each other, but it was a welcome sign of progress.

Two minutes later they were level, captain Williams involved again.

He broke onto a ball let loose in midfield, carried it forward and slipped it to Devante Cole for his fourth goal in as many game. With reports of Hull City interest, Barnsley will be desperate to keep their talisman.

The home side pressed for a winner but rarely made you think it was coming until the 86th minute.

That was when Williams burst into the area and slipped the ball to Adam Phillips, who celebrated being fouled in front of the Ponty End.

It could have been made to look foolish, but not when Kane thundered his penalty so comprehensively high into the roof of the net.

It was anything but comfortable in a bitterly cold night – Moxon shot and Jordan Mellish headed over in stoppage time – but it could and should have been a lot worse.

Barnsley: Roberts; Williams, de Gevigney, Shepherd; Connell (Cadden HT); O’Keeffe (Cotter HT), Phillips, Kane (Russell 90+2), Styles (Cosgrove 77); McAtee, Cole.

Unused substitutes: Killip, Lopata, Watters.

Carlisle United: Lewis; Lavelle, Huntington, Mellish; Ellis (Back 82), McCalmont, Moxon, Neal, Armer; Butterworth (Gibson 77), Armstrong.

Unused substitutes: Breeze, Garner, Charters, Maguire, Grehan.