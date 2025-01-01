Barnsley FC 2 Wrexham 1: New year, no old habits as Reds secure big moment in their League One season

ASK Darrell Clarke if his Barnsley players actually stayed in a hotel overnight on New Year’s Eve and arrived at Oakwell by coach as opposed to their own cars in order to treat this as an ‘away’ fixture and he might just let out a wry smile.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given the Reds’ chronic home form ahead of their first appointment of 2025, anything was surely worth a try, given the astonishing contrast between their numbers at Oakwell and on the road.

Barnsley’s pretty exemplary away form has propped up their top-six pitch. But it can’t do forever and won’t and explained why Clarke was entitled to be so relieved late on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An excellent first half was showcased by two classy goals from Davis Keillor-Dunn – his third in successive matches and Adam Phillips - although the most apt word to describe Barnsley’s efforts in the opening 45 minutes was smart, not often the case in these parts this season.

NICE FINISH: Barnsley's Adam Phillips picks his spot to score the second goal. for the hosts as they overcame high-flying Wrexham at Oakwell. Picture: Tony Johnson.

It was much harder in a second-half dominated by Wrexham who eventually made headway through Max Cleworth's 80th-minute goal.

It was never going to be straightforward for Barnsley. This time, there was no twist in the final minutes as Wrexham laid siege.

A stirring chorus of ‘Men of Harlech’ belted out from the big Wrexham following ahead of kick-off. As the first period got going, North Walian voices became much quieter and the fire abated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley mixed their play up expertly, with a stirring tempo to their work and clever movement from their front two, which unhinged Wrexham's backline.

Barnsley's Adam Phillips celebrates his fine strike against Wrexham. Picture: Tony Johnson.

They were good value for their interval advantage following an intense effort.

The opener was a beauty, with Phillips’ sweeping pass picking out Keillor Dunn, whose instant control and pinpoint curler was testament to his confidence of late as he scored his fourth goal in five matches.

The Reds’ second was another cracker, with Max Watters cashing in on loose defensive play from Eoghan O’Connell to get away down he left before teeing up Phillips, who showed admirable poise to curl his effort into the top corner, his eighth strike of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a fine half, there remained work to do for Barnsley – more especially with their record on home terrain with the interval arriving at a well-timed juncture for the visitors.

The sight of Steven Fletcher entering the fray for the second half was no surprise, while Barnsley were entitled to be mindful that Wrexham would exert some pressure on their backline at some point. It came relatively quickly.

The Red Dragons went close when Ollie Rathbone’s corner wasn’t dealt with. Fortunately, Ben Killip stayed on message to make an important reaction save to block Paul Mullin’s goalbound low shot.

Barnsley were then indebted to Killip, who raced out to deny Mullin and even moreso to Corey O’Keeffe, who cleared Fletcher’s follow-up on the goalline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips then spurned a good chance before play swung back to the other end with George Dobson heading against the bar from James McClean’s centre before the increasingly busy Killip beat away Cleworth’s header as Wrexham sustained their pressure.

Howard was then called into action to keep out Keillor-Dunn’s effort at his near post in an increasingly eventful game. Barnsley held out. This time.

Barnsley: Killip; De Gevigney, McCarthy, Earl (Pines 52); O’Keeffe, Phillips, Connell, Russell, Cotter (Gent 94); Watters (Humphrys 52), Keillor-Dunn (Cosgrove 85). Unused substitutes: Smith, Yoganathan, Nwakali.

Wrexham: Howard; Cleworth, O’Connell (Bodvarsson 90), O’Connor; Barnett, Dobson (Cannon 72), M James, Rathbone, McClean; Palmer (Fletcher 46), Mullin. Unused substitutes: Okoknwo, Mendy, Revan, Scarr.