Barnsley FC 2025-26 season preview: Why August will be significant for Conor Hourihane's Reds

THE start of the new football campaign is a time when cricket wickets are still being pitched and summer holiday season provides the main distraction for many.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In that regard, August is viewed by most as a bedding-in time before the serious business begins in earnest in the autumn when the summer sports bid their farewells.

For Barnsley, August – and most definitely the very start of September - will be pretty significant in the context of their 2025-26 season. The opening month is highly likely to set the narrative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best-case scenario is an uplift in results to complement the painstaking work that the Reds’ young, but highly driven manager in Conor Hourihane has done in galvanising the playing side of the club since the spring - in terms of daily environment and training-ground work in particular.

Barnsley right-back Mael de Gevingey (right) (Image: Ewan Cameron)

It would constitute belated reward which few could deny that Hourihane deserves. In football, you don’t always get what you deserve, but let's keep our fingers crossed.

Allied to some healthy results, ticking off some important incoming pieces of business that Barnsley still need to complete in a few areas would be significant, alongside the retention of Davis Keillor-Dunn by the close of the summer window on September 1.

In less than a year, the Wearsider has become a talismanic figure for the club; no mean feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside his admirable qualities on the pitch, he has quickly become a much-liked and senior figure in the dressing room as well.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

As for the worst-case scenario? Well, that would involve Barnsley extending their underwhelming numbers of the second-half of 2024-25 into the new season and factor in any late window potential loss of DKD - a player in his peak years - and other senior players.

Being timed out in their quest to bring in quality replacements could leave the club high and dry and the mood music among frustrated sections of the Reds’ support would seriously darken.

Hopefully, they won’t go down that road - only a multi-million fee is likely to tempt Barnsley into cashing in on their prized asset who has two years remaining on his contract with a further year’s option in the club's favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equally, history has shown that the final weeks of transfer windows have not been without issues in the past for the club, it’s fair to say.

The smart money remains on the departure of at least one of the trio of Adam Phillips, Luca Connell and possibly Jon Russell departing.

All are players who have their admirers. An exit - hopefully not an 11th hour one - would give Barnsley more room for manoeuvre on the transfer front.

It would represent something that supporters could stomach, providing some funds were reinvested and Keillor-Dunn remains on deck by the close of play at the start of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His combo with another highly intelligent footballer with proven pedigree at this level in David McGoldrick is something that could Barnsley rediscover their mojo in an attacking sense; the salt in the soup. Both are players who get bums on seats and are code-breakers.

The pace of Barnsley’s incoming recruitment so far has been relatively sedate, but there are items of interest.

Loan keeper Murphy Cooper arrives on the back of a strong season at Stevenage and a new contract at parent club QPR. His joust with Kieren Flavell could be an intriguing one.