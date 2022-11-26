Barnsley FC 3 Crewe 0: Professional and polished Reds ease into round three of the FA Cup at a canter

BARNSLEY’S last FA Cup tie at Oakwell in January saw the Reds and their opponents share nine goals in a barnstorming encounter.

There was a lot more routine - and pleasing from a home perspective for sure.

The goals were spread out nicely. Devante Cole’s sixth goal of the campaign yielded a breakthrough on 30 minutes and an eye-catching strike from in-form midfielder Adam Phillips - his fifth goal in five games - effectively settled the issue five minutes after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly before the hour mark, Josh Benson, operating at right-wing back in the absence of Jordan Williams - coolly tucked away his fifth goal thus far in 2022-23.

Adam Phillips fires in a splendid second goal for Barnsley against Crewe at Oakwell. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Duff, speaking beforehand, said that the second-round weekend is a ‘no regrets’ occasion.

Barnsley did not have any on a satisfying afternoon which ended with them safely ensconced in Monday’s third-round number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their striking resources may not be plentiful - with the sight of James Norwood heading off in discomfort in the second half being one downer - but their midfield is certainly in good working order on the goalscoring front.

Barnsley applied themselves well enough in the first half and had much more of the ball and did far more of the attacking than Crewe, but it took them half an hour to break the resistance of the doughty Alex backline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came from a corner on the left from Luca Connell which was met by the head of Mads Andersen with Cole scoring awareness in the best traditions of a centre forward to stab the loose ball home from close in.

Testament to the hosts dominance was conveyed by the fact that they had eight corners and they made one of them count as Crewe conceded for the first time in six-and-half hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from a chance on the break with Bassala Sambou fired wide following an error from Liam Kitching, most of the action was towards Crewe’s goal.

Andersen spurned an excellent early chance when he headed over, unmarked, from Connell’s corner, while Cole diverted a fine cross on the left just off target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips, in good goalscoring form of late, went close with a fierce shot tipped over by Alex keeper Arthur Okonkwo before Cole got his reward - with the striker close to adding another from close range ahead of the break.

The onus on Crewe was to come out more after contributing little in an attacking sense, while Barnsley were no doubt mindful that a second goal would seal the deal, most likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It arrived early and a third came before the hour as well.

The second was a cracker with Kitching slotting in Phillips and with Crewe stretched, the midfielder finished impeccably, rifling a shot high past Okonkwo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven minutes later, Eli King erred in tripping Connell for a straightforward penalty, coolly slotted home by Benson.