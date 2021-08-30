Herbie Kane. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC

The 22-year-old former Liverpool player, who joined the Reds for a £1.25m fee last autumn, has struggled to make a significant impact in a stop-start time of it at Oakwell.

Kane, who has previously played for two other Yorkshire clubs in Hull City and Doncaster Rovers, has made just one appearance this season - in the Carabao Cup tie at Bolton Wanderers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bristol-born player was sidelined at the end of last season with a knee injury.

Speaking after Saturday's home game with Birmingham City, head coach Markus Schopp confirmed that he left him and Devante Cole out of his squad due to 'technical reasons.'

The decision has now been made to allow Kane - who signed a four-year deal when he signed last October - to head out to League One side Oxford and get some extended game-time.

Former Reds captain Alex Mowatt famously benefitted from a season-long loan spell at the U's in 2017-18 before re-establishing himself in the Barnsley line-up.

Schopp is hoping to bring in two players - another option on the left-hand side and a midfielder - before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

On moving to Oxford, Kane said: "I’m looking forward to it. I watched the game against Lincoln at the weekend and Oxford were really impressive. I know they like to play football, you could certainly see that on Saturday, so hopefully that suits my game.

"The gaffer spoke really well about the way the whole club is building here and I can’t wait to play my part in that.”