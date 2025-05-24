Barnsley FC and ex-Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell on working summer plus key Conor Hourihane comparison

JON RUSSELL is busy preparing for a key capital fixture in late May; even if it is probably not the one he envisaged at the start of 2025.

Then, play-off final participation seemed an eminently achievable aim for Russell and his Barnsley team-mates.

At the close of play on January 4, the Reds were well placed in fifth position with a four-point buffer over the side then just outside the top six.

From that point onwards, Barnsley’s season went south, unfortunately - they finished in a thoroughly deflating 12th place.

Barnsley midfielder Jon Russell. Photo: Tony Johnson.

It is London duo Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient who will compete in the League One showpiece on Sunday at Wembley.

But instead of being on some sun-kissed beach, Hounslow-born Russell will be training with his Jamaica international team-mates not too far away, with the Reggae Boys facing Trinidad and Tobago in a Unity Cup fixture at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday. Another fixture in the London mini-tournament is pencilled in for May 31.

Russell, who has the likes of Hull City player Kasey Palmer in the squad for company, is hoping to do sufficiently well enough to impress head coach Steve McClaren to earn a spot in the squad for this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup, which takes place in the USA this summer.

Before that in the first half of June, Jamaica face two World Cup qualifiers. It’s a hectic time, but the last thing that Russell wants is rest.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The midfielder, one of Barnsley’s better players in an ultimately disappointing 2024-25, told The Yorkshire Post: "I’ve had some time off, but it’s more for the missus, not me..

"I don’t really mind about stuff like that, although I have to do it for her as she’s had a tough year; even dealing with me. A footballer’s wife can be a bit tough, so I will make sure she has a good relaxing holiday.

"We (Jamaica) have got a lot of things in the summer this year. We have got the Unity Cup and World Cup qualifiers and the Gold Cup and I really want to be a part of them all.

"I hope the manager picks me and sees what I’ve done and thinks he needs me in the team as I love playing for Jamaica in the off-season. It keeps me fit as well and that’s the plan for the summer.”

Going into high summer, Russell will endeavour to become a key part of Conor Hourihane’s plans as part of his brave new world at Oakwell.

Hourihane is a head coach in a hurry as he bids to build a Reds side truly in his own image in 2025-26.

Approaching his mid-twenties, Russell knows it is a big season for him. He is about to enter the final year of his contract after joining from Huddersfield Town in January 2023.

The former Chelsea player has shown his technical ability, cultured passing range and eye for a goal during spells at the club, with five of his impressive haul of 11 goals last term arriving in Hourihane’s stint at the helm towards the end of the campaign.

Russell produced evidence to suggest that Hourihane can get a consistent tune out of him, just as the individual who gave him his big break at Town did in Carlos Corberan.

The midfielder earned his stripes under the Spaniard in Huddersfield's memorable 2021-22 season which took them to Wembley.

In terms of the intensity of his work and attention to detail, Russell spies similarities between Hourihane and Corberan.

For him and Barnsley, that will hopefully lead to promising developments next season.

On perceived comparisons, Russell continued: "Yes, definitely. Intricacy to detail is so important.

"As players, we need direction and structure and need to know how the manager wants us to play.

"Carlos was like that very much and I see Conor like that, for sure. I know he is going to get the best out of the players next season. He is going to drill and be so repetitive in his words and it’s all going to help us.

"Carlos didn’t come away from what he was doing and he was the same throughout the whole year.

"There were a few tweaks, but the overall structure and way he wanted to play and press was the same and we did it every game and were consistent with it. Being consistent in this game is huge.

"I think it is what Barnsley needs. We have got some really good players and some really technical ones for this league; players that can go higher.