Barnsley FC and Huddersfield Town ratings: Two big eights and one four for victorious Terriers in League One derby

HERE are the Barnsley and Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One derby at Oakwell.

Barnsley

Gauci: Left exposed on resumption. 6

De Gevigney: Couldn’t keep pace with Koroma for leveller. 6

Barnsley's Stephen Humphrys takes on Huddersfield's Brodie Spencer. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Pines: Stretched in second half. 6

Earl: Had a second-half chance, shooting at Nicholls. 6

O’Keefe: A menace for Town in first period but quieter after. 6

Russell: Best player on the pitch in opening 45 minutes and scored a cracker. 7

Barnsley's Jon Russell celebrates scoring the opening goal against his old club. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Nwakali: His combination with Russell was good in first half. Football is two halves. 6

Farrugia: Did well on his return down the left in first half. Booked. 6

Keillor-Dunn: Posed issues from the right for Town. Booked. 6

Rodrigues: Struggled to make an impact, despite plenty of sweat. 5

Humphrys: Featured on both sides of a front three. 6

Substitutes: Benson (Rodrigues 62) 6.

Lembikisa (O’Keeffe 70) 6.

Lewis (Faruggia 71) 6.

Not used: Smith, Gent, McCarthy, Dyer.

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: Might have done better with Russell strike. 6

Sorensen: Kept busy with Faruggia. Produced a fine pass for equaliser. 7

Balker: Sold himself badly for Russell goal. 6

Lees: Struggled to impose order early on. Recovered. 6

Spencer: Hands fill at times at back in first half. 6

Kasumu: Looked rusty after returning to starting line-up. 6

Kane: Got stick from home fans. Assumed control in second half. 7

Marshall: Made things happen down the sides and never stopped running. At heart of Town’s improvement. 8

Wiles: Came up with a big second-half moment. 7

Chirewa: Town’s bright spark in first half, alongside Marshall. 8

Charles: Fraught first half, summed by a heavy touch after being sent clear. Not happening for him. Subbed at interval. 4

Substitutes: Koroma (Charles 46). Key goal straight after a big miss. 7

Ruffels (Chirewa 69) 6.

Hogg (Kane 69) 6.

Hodge (Kasumu 79), 6.

Ladapo (Marshall 84).