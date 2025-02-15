Barnsley FC and Huddersfield Town ratings: Two big eights and one four for victorious Terriers in League One derby
Barnsley
Gauci: Left exposed on resumption. 6
De Gevigney: Couldn’t keep pace with Koroma for leveller. 6
Pines: Stretched in second half. 6
Earl: Had a second-half chance, shooting at Nicholls. 6
O’Keefe: A menace for Town in first period but quieter after. 6
Russell: Best player on the pitch in opening 45 minutes and scored a cracker. 7
Nwakali: His combination with Russell was good in first half. Football is two halves. 6
Farrugia: Did well on his return down the left in first half. Booked. 6
Keillor-Dunn: Posed issues from the right for Town. Booked. 6
Rodrigues: Struggled to make an impact, despite plenty of sweat. 5
Humphrys: Featured on both sides of a front three. 6
Substitutes: Benson (Rodrigues 62) 6.
Lembikisa (O’Keeffe 70) 6.
Lewis (Faruggia 71) 6.
Not used: Smith, Gent, McCarthy, Dyer.
Huddersfield Town
Nicholls: Might have done better with Russell strike. 6
Sorensen: Kept busy with Faruggia. Produced a fine pass for equaliser. 7
Balker: Sold himself badly for Russell goal. 6
Lees: Struggled to impose order early on. Recovered. 6
Spencer: Hands fill at times at back in first half. 6
Kasumu: Looked rusty after returning to starting line-up. 6
Kane: Got stick from home fans. Assumed control in second half. 7
Marshall: Made things happen down the sides and never stopped running. At heart of Town’s improvement. 8
Wiles: Came up with a big second-half moment. 7
Chirewa: Town’s bright spark in first half, alongside Marshall. 8
Charles: Fraught first half, summed by a heavy touch after being sent clear. Not happening for him. Subbed at interval. 4
Substitutes: Koroma (Charles 46). Key goal straight after a big miss. 7
Ruffels (Chirewa 69) 6.
Hogg (Kane 69) 6.
Hodge (Kasumu 79), 6.
Ladapo (Marshall 84).
Not used: Chapman, Turton.
