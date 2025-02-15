Barnsley FC and Huddersfield Town ratings: Two big eights and one four for victorious Terriers in League One derby

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 15th Feb 2025, 17:01 BST
HERE are the Barnsley and Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One derby at Oakwell.

Barnsley

Gauci: Left exposed on resumption. 6

De Gevigney: Couldn’t keep pace with Koroma for leveller. 6

Barnsley's Stephen Humphrys takes on Huddersfield's Brodie Spencer. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeBarnsley's Stephen Humphrys takes on Huddersfield's Brodie Spencer. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Barnsley's Stephen Humphrys takes on Huddersfield's Brodie Spencer. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Pines: Stretched in second half. 6

Earl: Had a second-half chance, shooting at Nicholls. 6

O’Keefe: A menace for Town in first period but quieter after. 6

Russell: Best player on the pitch in opening 45 minutes and scored a cracker. 7

Barnsley's Jon Russell celebrates scoring the opening goal against his old club. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeBarnsley's Jon Russell celebrates scoring the opening goal against his old club. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Barnsley's Jon Russell celebrates scoring the opening goal against his old club. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Nwakali: His combination with Russell was good in first half. Football is two halves. 6

Farrugia: Did well on his return down the left in first half. Booked. 6

Keillor-Dunn: Posed issues from the right for Town. Booked. 6

Rodrigues: Struggled to make an impact, despite plenty of sweat. 5

Humphrys: Featured on both sides of a front three. 6

Substitutes: Benson (Rodrigues 62) 6.

Lembikisa (O’Keeffe 70) 6.

Lewis (Faruggia 71) 6.

Not used: Smith, Gent, McCarthy, Dyer.

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: Might have done better with Russell strike. 6

Sorensen: Kept busy with Faruggia. Produced a fine pass for equaliser. 7

Balker: Sold himself badly for Russell goal. 6

Lees: Struggled to impose order early on. Recovered. 6

Spencer: Hands fill at times at back in first half. 6

Kasumu: Looked rusty after returning to starting line-up. 6

Kane: Got stick from home fans. Assumed control in second half. 7

Marshall: Made things happen down the sides and never stopped running. At heart of Town’s improvement. 8

Wiles: Came up with a big second-half moment. 7

Chirewa: Town’s bright spark in first half, alongside Marshall. 8

Charles: Fraught first half, summed by a heavy touch after being sent clear. Not happening for him. Subbed at interval. 4

Substitutes: Koroma (Charles 46). Key goal straight after a big miss. 7

Ruffels (Chirewa 69) 6.

Hogg (Kane 69) 6.

Hodge (Kasumu 79), 6.

Ladapo (Marshall 84).

Not used: Chapman, Turton.

