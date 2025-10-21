Wins in their two remaining Football League Trophy games, starting with Tuesday’s visit of Manchester United's under-21s, will most likely put Barnsley into the knockout stages.

But after six games without a victory, coach Conor Hourihane is looking for a much-changed Reds side to build on reasons to be cheerful.

They stopped the bleeding of four straight defeats with a 2-2 draw at Michael Duff’s Wycombe Wanderers the weekend before last, and twice came from behind to take another from high-flying Bradford City.

"I was umming and aahing in the last two of three minutes when they were getting corners, (thinking) do I put Robbo (defender Marc Roberts) on and go five at the back for the last couple of minutes,” said Hourihame.

GAMBLE: Barnsley coach Conor Hourihane took a risk against Bradford City (Image: Tony Johnson)

"I thought, I'm just going to see what they're made of here. I could have been sat there 3-2 down thinking, 'Why didn't I do it?' but that can maybe be the foundation to kick on that little bit more.

“The plan now is to get a win (on Tuesday). It will be very different but whoever we’re playing we need to have the right mindset”

Meanwhile manager Stuart Maynard thinks his York City team is starting to come together ahead of a big test at home to a Boreham Wood side unbeaten in their last 15 games.

"I think you're starting to see an identity and to see it more fluent, in and out of possession and with our press," said Maynard, appointed in late August. "We haven't had a pre-season and it doesn't happen overnight.

"We hadn't had much contact time on the training field but the last two weeks has given us time to really hammer in the detail."