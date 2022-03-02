Oakwell.

A club's strategic report states that the 'principal risks and uncertainties' faced by the club - going forward - are the impact of relegation upon revenue streams and 'cash management within the constraints of available working capital' alongside the 'continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic and social impacts that continue to exist.'

It also cites that 'impairment of player registration values and onerous player contracts resulting from loss of form or long-term injury' is also another factor for potential uncertainty in the future.

The £4.2m deficit compares with a modest loss of £280,000 in the previous financial year.

The impact of playing the entire 2020-21 regular season behind closed doors - a campaign which saw the Reds surpass expectations and reach the Championship play-offs - was cited as the biggest reason in the seven-figure losses, with clubs across the country suffering financially due to the lasting impact of the pandemic.

The accounts revealed that the club suffered a reduction in matchday income of £1.6m with season-ticket sales falling by £650,000.

Revenue fell by 14 per cent to £12.5m - again largely due to the impact of Covid - while wage costs rose 22 per cent to £14.3m from the 2019-20 figure of £11.1m.

That was partly down to bonuses paid out following the successful 2020-21 campaign.

The accounts also revealed that the club claimed £2.8m in furlough costs, with the club also applying for and securing a £3.6m loan from the English Football League which was available for member clubs to pay taxes during the season affected by Covid.