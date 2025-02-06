Barnsley FC appoint former Bolton Wanderers man as new goalkeeping coach following departure to League One rivals
Gilks, 42, recently left Bolton Wanderers alongside the rest of Ian Evatt’s backroom team following his departure from the Lancashire club last month.
Capped internationally in his playing days with Scotland, Gilks had a long and successful career as a professional spanning over wo decades with the likes of Blackpool, Wigan and Bolton.
Reds sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “We are delighted to bring Matt to the club, he has a good pedigree and will no doubt bring the best out of our keepers this season and beyond.
"We would like to wish James well as he leaves us to join Bristol Rovers. Ultimately, James’s family is based in the south and we completely understood his desire to take this opportunity.
"His contribution was excellent during his time at Oakwell and we thank him for that.”