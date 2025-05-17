Barnsley FC appoint Richard Keogh as assistant and confirm trio of departures among coaching staff

BARNSLEY have confirmed Richard Keogh as their new assistant head coach and announced that a trio of coaching staff members are to leave Oakwell as Conor Hourihane revamps his coaching team.

Keogh was a team-mate of Hourihane’s with the Republic of Ireland.

The 38-year-old, who played for the likes of Derby County, Coventry City and Huddersfield Town in his playing days as a defender - has been working as first-team coach at League One rivals Blackpool under Steve Bruce – who Hourihane played under at Aston Villa.

The Reds have also confirmed that Tom Harban has secured a permanent promotion to Hourihane’s first-team staff after initially stepping up following the Irishman’s initial appointment as interim head coach in March.

Meanwhile, coach Jon Stead, goalkeeping coach Matt Gilks and sports scientist/fitness coach Elliott Turner will all leave the club following the end of their contracts next month.

Further announcements will be made regarding the appointment of a new goalkeeping coach and head of performance in due course.

Stead, a former Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Bradford City and Harrogate Town player, has been linked with a reunion with ex-Reds chief Darrell Clarke at Bristol Rovers.

The 42-year-old came to the club following the appointment of ex-Blades team-mate Neill Collins in the summer of 2023.

On the changes, Hourihane said: "Firstly I want to thank Jon, Matt and Elliott for their hard work and dedication, it has been a great experience to work with them, but all parties felt a fresh approach was needed.

"I’ve known Richard for a number of years, he is a natural leader and his reputation as a coach has grown massively in the past year.

"I’m looking forward to working with him again and I know he has the experience, and the skill set required to help me implement my vision for how I want the team to play.

"I’m also delighted that the club has allowed me to confirm Tom Harban’s role with the first team. Ever since I volunteered with the academy a few years ago, I have been impressed with Tom and I could see how he could improve the players day by day.

"He worked with me tirelessly towards the end of last season and he deserves his opportunity to step up.

"Tom is great on the grass, but he also has a great relationship with the analysts within the first team set up which is crucial."

Keogh, who announced his retirement as a player last summer, headed to Bloomfield Road to join the coaching staff in the 2024 close season under head coach Neil Critchley.

Following Critchley’s departure early last season, Keogh was placed in interim charge for a fortnight before the arrival of Bruce, who retained his services as first-team coach.