Barnsley FC assistant Martin Paterson on Joey Barton, Bristol Rovers and Nicky Cadden

Joey Barton's Rovers are in third spot in League One after taking six points from their opening three matches, including a thumping 4-0 win at Burton Albion in their first league game on the road in 2022-23.

They head north on the back of a 1-0 victory over Oxford United at the weekend.

Tuesday is Barton's first return to Oakwell as a manager since a much-publicised incident and court case involving former Reds head coach Daniel Stendel when Barton was managing Fleetwood in April 2019.

Barton was found not guilty of assaulting Stendel after a match when the pair clashed in the tunnel at Oakwell.

Mr Stendel suffered facial injuries, damage to a tooth and bruising

Paterson, a former team-mate of Barton's at Burnley in their playing career, said: "I played numerous times against Joey and obviously he had an excellent career. Unfortunately, I was probably at the levels below him.

"I only played against him a few times and played with him at Burnley and enjoyed some success. His CV speaks for itself in what he achieved as a payer and what he is achieving as a manager as well.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinions, that's their right. But for me personally, he is someone I admire for the career he has had and he's crossed over to management, which is not easy and has had success."

Barnsley report no fresh injury problems from the weekend game at Derby.

On whether Nicky Cadden will be available, Paterson added: "He will be assesed over the next 24 hours. I am not clear on if it is a yes or a no, but that one is pending."