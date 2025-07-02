Barnsley FC assistant Richard Keogh on his connection with head coach Conor Hourihane

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 12:01 BST
BARNSLEY assistant Richard Keogh has spoken of the connection between himself and head coach Conor Hourihane - and says their decision to start early on the coaching route as players will help them readjust to the managerial demands of leading a League One club very quickly.

Keogh was a team-mate of Hourihane’s with the Republic of Ireland.

The 38-year-old, who played for the likes of Derby County, Coventry City and Huddersfield Town in his playing days as a defender - had been working as first-team coach at the Reds’ third-tier rivals Blackpool under Steve Bruce – who Hourihane played under at Aston Villa - before moving across the Pennines in mid-May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keough, speaking to Barnsley’s official YouTube channel after the Reds’ friendly win at Emley, said: "Me and Con have played against each other a lot, but shared some fantastic moments playing for our country. We just really connected on those trips.

Barnsley assistant head coach Richard Keogh, during his playing days at Huddersfield Town. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.placeholder image
Barnsley assistant head coach Richard Keogh, during his playing days at Huddersfield Town. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"We have always been really curious about coaching and really wanted to try and develop that. As much as Conor is a young head coach, he is actually not really with the work he has done previously. A bit like myself.

"The work that goes into being a coach started really early for us. Obviously, we are now a little bit older and (it's) the end goal when you retire (as a player).

"But the time and effort we have put in to get on the grass has been about that. Listen, I have loved it, to be honest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Conor is a fantastic person, first and foremost and I think that’s really good. We’ve had some intense conversations in the office because we just love football and learning and trying to think what is best for the group.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane (Image: Tony Johnson)placeholder image
Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane (Image: Tony Johnson)

"The conversations have been great and the time flies, if I am being honest.

"We get into a conversation and it’s not just us, but Tom (Harban) obviously as well and before you know it, you go: ‘where has that time gone?’

"We are so passionate about doing so well for the football club because we know how big it is and how we want to try and push it towards getting back to where it belongs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s great to work under him (Hourihane) and I am learning a lot myself and I hope he is learning from me and I am pushing him and we are feeling the same thing. Long may it continue."

The Reds’ pre-season preparations continue with a friendly at non-league Worksop on Saturday.

Related topics:Conor HourihaneLeague OneDerby CountyRepublic of IrelandHuddersfield TownCoventry City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice