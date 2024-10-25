Barnsley FC boss cites Harry Kane example as food for thought for critics of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur loan duo
The duo, on loan from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, have had form issues of late and made mistakes in the midweek draw with Charlton Athletic.
Clarke, whose side visit Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, said: "There's certainly been a dip in form, to be honest. But they are young lads and young players and it’s always going to happen. They get my full support.
"They are both great lads and pros. There always has to be scapegoats.. Whether the team is performing, there will always be one or two players who aren’t ‘at it’..
"Every member of my squad is important to me and it’s important you stick by them when they are having patches of form where it’s not going well and making sure they feel confident in the next opportunity they get or next time they play."
Clarke cites the example of England captain Harry Kane, who had struggles in his early years on loan at clubs in the EFL, as evidence that ups and downs are part of virtually every young players’ development.
That said, he acknowledges that amid the modern world, snap judgments are increasingly made and attitudes can fluctuate in very short periods of time.
He added: "There isn’t patience in football, come on. It’s not there, is it..
“It’s no good moaning about it and people come, see and, judge quickly. How long does it take you to judge a player now in the modern-day era?
"Five games? What did Harry Kane have? Seven or eight loans.. Did anyone see him being the record goalscorer for England?
"I am sure in those early loans as a young lad, people were saying he was going to be top scorer for England..
"I’m sure there weren’t many people saying that and I’m sure they were hammering some of his performances because they are young players and developing. What do people expect.."
Josh Benson is back in training, while Adam Phillips and Luca Connell are being assessed ahead of the Shrewsbury trip.