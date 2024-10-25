Barnsley FC boss cites Harry Kane example as food for thought for critics of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur loan duo

DARRELL Clarke has leapt to the defence of young loanees Gaga Slonina and Matty Craig following testing times in their journeys at Barnsley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo, on loan from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, have had form issues of late and made mistakes in the midweek draw with Charlton Athletic.

Clarke, whose side visit Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, said: "There's certainly been a dip in form, to be honest. But they are young lads and young players and it’s always going to happen. They get my full support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are both great lads and pros. There always has to be scapegoats.. Whether the team is performing, there will always be one or two players who aren’t ‘at it’..

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Every member of my squad is important to me and it’s important you stick by them when they are having patches of form where it’s not going well and making sure they feel confident in the next opportunity they get or next time they play."

Clarke cites the example of England captain Harry Kane, who had struggles in his early years on loan at clubs in the EFL, as evidence that ups and downs are part of virtually every young players’ development.

That said, he acknowledges that amid the modern world, snap judgments are increasingly made and attitudes can fluctuate in very short periods of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "There isn’t patience in football, come on. It’s not there, is it..

“It’s no good moaning about it and people come, see and, judge quickly. How long does it take you to judge a player now in the modern-day era?

"Five games? What did Harry Kane have? Seven or eight loans.. Did anyone see him being the record goalscorer for England?

"I am sure in those early loans as a young lad, people were saying he was going to be top scorer for England..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m sure there weren’t many people saying that and I’m sure they were hammering some of his performances because they are young players and developing. What do people expect.."