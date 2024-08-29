Barnsley FC boss confident about avoiding unwanted surprises as Reds chase strikers

SOME unwanted surprises have occurred at the end of transfer windows in the past at Barnsley.

While the focus is on securing some much-needed striker signings by the close of play on Friday night, seasoned supporters will also be conscious of the club keeping what they have got – and more especially key midfield duo Adam Phillips and Luca Connell.

Both did their bit to help Barnsley register a gutsy Carabao Cup victory over near-neighbours Sheffield United on Tuesday as the Reds won their first game at Oakwell in just over six months since February 24.

Phillips, in particular, was excellent – a driving force for significant spells – and fittingly, he set up the only goal of the game for Max Watters.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke.

Speculation linking the 26-year-old to Preston North End briefly did the rounds earlier in the summer.

The former Burnley player remains on deck and Darrell Clarke is understandably keen to keep it that way and expects all of his leading players to remain at the club by the time the window is slammed shut.

The theme, it is to be hoped, is inward. Barnsley have active interest in several forwards, with Swedish frontman Victor Evardsen being the latest name linked.

Reports in the Dutch press suggest that a loan move from Go-Ahead Eagles is close to being finalised, while the Reds continue to be linked with the likes of Davis Keillor-Dunn and Niall Ennis.

Evardsen, 28, a 6ft 1in striker, was capped at senior level by Sweden in January 2023.

Regarding the retention of his existing major players, Clarke is unequivocal.

He commented: "Definitely. I don’t foresee losing any players. We can’t afford to do that, to be honest with you and I know we are pretty strong on that.

"I’ve got some good players at the football club. But now, for me, it’s about getting connections on a consistent basis and getting the training plan.

"It’s been very difficult – Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday – since the season started, to be honest. I will be looking forward to a few Saturday-Saturday’s where we can get some really good work into them and game management and tactical input, which we need.

"The more training we can actually do, rather than recover with not so many games, will hopefully mean we improve as we go along, which we need to.”

Barnsley may not have picked up the precious currency of three points on home soil on Tuesday, but the psychological importance of getting over the line and winning a first home win in 11 in all competitions should not be underestimated.

More especially given who they were up against and given the context of their previous two home matches when they had frittered away 2-0 leads against Northampton Town and Manchester United under-21s and shown a ‘soft underbelly’ in the words of Clarke.

The Reds boss admitted to still being angry at Saturday’s 2-2 draw with the Cobblers when he came into the training ground on Monday morning. Events against the Blades have helped pacify him for the time being.

He commented: “To be 2-0 up twice and lose the first (home) game and draw the second, there’s a negative feel about the place as you’d expect and I was very frustrated and still angry on Monday morning, to be fair. The lads ‘got it’ on Monday morning as well.