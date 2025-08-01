Barnsley FC boss Conor Hourihane on League One 'opinions' regarding Reds' hopes

UNLIKE last summer, few League One observers are speaking about Barnsley as firm promotion candidates.

Conor Hourihane is not using that as motivation and neither is he losing sleep over it either, with the Reds head chief - in his first full season in charge at Oakwell - more concerned with deeds and not words.

While not one to make predictions, he possesses a quietly-held belief that the Reds are in a 'good place' - better than some people may expect.

He said: "I don’t think we use that as motivation, it’s just people’s opinion.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"Whether people are thinking: ‘we’ll do okay this year’ or ‘it’s a bit of a reset’, I’ve got my opinion and thoughts on the squad and I think we are in a good place.

"Where do I think we will go? Only time will tell. Do I feel like we have a good squad to go and win games of football at this level? I do."

Hourihane is checking on the fitness of a couple of players ahead of his side's season's opener at former club Plymouth Argyle, with the club's only longer-term absentees being Georgie Gent and Fabio Jalo.

Boosting his options in the middle of the park is latest signing Patrick Kelly, with the Northern Ireland under-21 international joining the club from West Ham on Monday evening.

Patrick Kelly. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Kelly caught the eye in a productive loan season at Doncaster Rovers last term, with Hourihane admitting that the chance to sign the 20-year-old - who only presented itself relatively recently - was too good to turn down.

He continued: "I am really excited by Patrick. He came up over the last week and did really well at Doncaster and everyone I spoke to about him spoke really, really highly of him.

"With the bits I have watched of him as well, he’s a player - who for such a young age - plays with maturity and room to grow and develop and I think he’s a really good asset and footballer for the club.

"I think the deal was too good to come away from, so I was really keen to get Patrick over the line."

On a sentimental trip to Home Park this weekend, he continued: “It’s great to be going back and it’s funny how it works out with the fixtures and it’s one of your old clubs as your first game.

"But I am really looking forward to going back there. It’s a long time ago now but there’s still a few familiar faces and one or two still there - definitely one of the coaching staff who I think really highly of.