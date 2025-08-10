Barnsley FC boss Conor Hourihane on ''outstanding' youngster, latest signing and transfer state of play

BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane hailed the performance of teenager Jonathan Brand after his promotion to the Reds starting line-up in Saturday’s see-saw win over Burton.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old came in at right-back after Mael de Gevigney switched to centre-half alongside Josh Earl with Marc Roberts and Jack Shepherd both unavailable.

On Bland, who was handed opportunities by Hourihane in the spring after spending part of last term on loan at Peterborough Sports, the Reds chief said: "I thought Blandy was outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said to him after the game that he was the one who showed real composure on the ball at times when maybe, at times, we were going through a difficult patch.

Barnsley teenage defender Jonathan Bland. Image: Tony Johnson.

"We lost Robbo and Shep and both would have been ideal against a team who goes a little bit longer and they are more naturally dominating than the other two.

“Mael started at right-back last week and Josh had got brilliant attributes, but probably needs that little bit of a commanding one next to him for his attributes to come out.

“There has been change in that back four in the first couple of games and hopefully if we can get a solid back four over the next couple of weeks, that’s a good step."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest signing Tennai Watson, who joined on Friday, was an unused substitute, having been named on the bench.

Latest Barnsley signing Tennai Watson. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Reds fans could get their first sight of him in Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie with visiting Fleetwood, with Hourihane likely to freshen up his side.

On Watson, Hourihane added: "He knows the level and league and got promoted last year (at Charlton) and was in around a winning squad and played 20 games and can play left-back as well.

"He can play both sides as full-back and has good age and experience and is a good acquisition to bring in. He gives us good balance in terms of cover at left-back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On whether the Reds are looking to bring in a further defensive addition, he said: "We’ll see as it goes on. Tennai gives us an extra body in there and Shep is now back from a midweek game.

"I will see how the next couple of games go and the bench looked a little bit stronger in terms of just having Tennai in with Jon Russell, Patrick Kelly and Reyes (Cleary). There’s people there where I can change it up a little bit.