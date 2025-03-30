CONOR HOURIHANE insisted Barnsley were unfortunate not to win an entertaining League One encounter which ended 1-1 at the Brick Community Stadium against Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davis Keillor-Dunn gave the Tykes the lead with a brilliant free-kick from 25 yards on eight minutes but Wigan substitute Maleace Asamoah ensured honours ended even when he took advantage of a defensive mix-up between Kieren Flavell and Mael De Gevigney to roll the ball into an empty net with 13 minutes to go.

Hourihane said: “It was disappointing. Just deal with the long ball and don’t let it get as far as it did. Flav made some great saves. He will be a little bit disappointed but it’s just as much Mael’s fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Mael should probably deal with it but he was terrific in the game. You get disappointing moments in football and you have to get on with it.

“After they scored we responded well and had some opportunities which was pleasing.”

The Latics created more chances to have won the game but Barnsley will feel aggrieved when substitute Stephen Humphrys – making his first return to Wigan since leaving last summer – was dragged down by Jason Kerr when clean through on goal, only for referee Sebastian Stockbridge to brandish a yellow card.

“That was my biggest disappointment from the game,” added Hourihane. “I thought it was a clear red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Seb and he’s been good over the years but when he looks back he will probably know he got that wrong.

GO-AHEAD GOAL: Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn put his team ahead at Wigan with a stunning free-kick. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“He thought Humphs was too far from goal but he was away and he’s quick. There was a recovering player but he was six or seven yards deeper and never getting back. You get some and don’t get some.”

Wigan Athletic: Tickle, Carragher, Kerr, Aimson, Dale (Asamoah 62), Scott Smith, Norburn, J Smith (McHugh 86), Darcy (Hungbo 79), Sze (McManaman 62), Taylor. Unused substitutes: Watson, Mellish, L Robinson.

Barnsley: Flavell, de Gevigney, Roberts, McCarthy, Bland (Barratt 90), Russell, Nwakali, O'Keeffe, Keillor-Dunn, Jalo (Connell 71), Watters (Humphrys 79). Unused substitutes: Hayton, Pines, Phillips, Lewis.