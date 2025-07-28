Barnsley FC boss Conor Hourihane provides transfer update ahead of League One opener at Plymouth Argyle

BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane says he is hopeful of adding a new signing ahead of the Reds' League One opener at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Five players have joined in the summer window so far, with Hourihane keen on further additions, with another right back and winger being two priority areas.

He said: "I am very, very happy with the ones we have done, no doubt.

"We have signed really positive players who I believe will make a difference. Do I want a couple more? Absolutely, no doubt, there's no getting away from that. But I am sure they will come as well.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"I am hoping for maybe one (before Plymouth), I don't think we will have two. I think we will have maybe one before Plymouth, fingers crossed. "I know an area where we are potentially short that we need some supply in pretty quickly.

"If we are going to play a back four, I only probably see Maels (de Gevigney) playing probably as a right-back.

"I know he can play centre-half, don't get me wrong, if times are needed. But I think he can be a very good right-back; but we need another one, absolutely.

"We also need a winger, but I don't think we are very close to that (yet)."

Barnsley summer recruit David McGoldrick. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

On the outgoing front, there has been speculation regarding the futures of Luca Connell, Adam Phillips and last-season's top-scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn already this summer.

Hourihane is phlegmatic regarding the prospect of departures, but is hopeful that the right sort of contingencies will be made should any players leave - in terms of replacements.

He continued: "I hope so. Whether one or two go; whether they are really valuable players or squad players on the fringes, there's always a plan around anyone leaving the football club. Time will tell.

"The squad at the minute is in a really good place and there's definitely lots of good footballers at the club who are assets who clubs will be looking at no doubt.

"But until I am told any different, everyone is in the building and ready to go for the weekend."