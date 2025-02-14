Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke admits League One play-off clock is ticking ahead of visit of 'big-hitters' Huddersfield Town
The Reds have dropped off the pace following a poor run of five winless matches and find themselves in tenth place ahead of Saturday’s derby with another off-colour side in Huddersfield Town.
The Terriers, also without a win in five, currently occupy the final top-six spot. Barnsley - who have completed the free agent signing of USA international winger Jon Lewis for the rest of the season - are six points behind, having played a game more.
On the need for a quick change of fortunes to save their flagging season, Clarke said: "I don’t think we can kid ourselves and paper over that.
"Winning the four games (at Christmas) and not winning in the last five has been a frustrating period for me and everybody, certainly the supporters as well and I get that frustration.
"When I came here, I said all along that the aim was to get in the top six in a very competitive league this season with a lot of financial clout and we are falling short as things stand.”
Huddersfield are one of several clubs who have spent big in their quest for promotion this term, with competition just to reach the play-offs being particularly intense.
Clarke continued: "The difference is in League One this year, there’s a lot more financial capabilities of clubs up there, that’s factual and the nature of the beast and Huddersfield are one of those big-hitters.
"I think Huddersfield have spent £3million plus on centre-forwards and there’s a lot of money being spent at the top end of the division and there was one player rumoured to be signing for a top-six team on £15,000 per week.
"With the investment going in, I don’t complain about that, that’s the nature of the footballing world. But there's certainly a lot more clubs at League One level that are massively putting in the wages.
"The average now is well over £5m and two years ago, it was about £3.2m. Last year was about £4m and now it will be up to £5m on average and that’s the difference.
"There’s more competition and more owners in the game who want to get up the pyramid and with that comes fierce competition. I am not going to shirk the responsibility; I have to try and make us into that top-six team this season.”