BARNSLEY manager Darrell Clarke took the blame for his side’s defeat at Stockport County – admitting the formation he had set in the first half didn’t work.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds have picked up just one point out of a possible 15, a damaging run of form which has seen them slip away from the play-off places.

Two first-half goals in the space of four minutes from Isaac Olaofe and Will Collar gave the hosts what proved a significant advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Barnsley looked the more dangerous side after the break with Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchcliffe keeping out efforts from Adam Phillips, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Joe Russell.

Keillor-Davis halved the deficit in the 90th minute, but it was too little, too late.

“I take full accountability for that defeat because in the first half we worked a diamond and had worked all week in trying to hurt them through the middle of the pitch tactically,” said Clarke.

“But we never got going in the first half and didn’t get control, we were miles off it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Second half with the change of shape, we were much better but it was a mad five minutes in the first half that cost us because they didn’t really create many chances but we never created anything in the first half either.

MY FAULT: Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke admits he got things wrong in the first half at Stockport County. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I felt our training week went very well but you’ve got to execute that on a Saturday and I have to look at the reasons myself on why the players haven’t executed that.

"They’re obviously not adaptable enough as a group to change it as we looked a little bit lost with the ball in the first half.”

Stockport County: Hinchliffe, Knoyle (Moxon 68), Connolly, Pye, Hills, Norwood, Bate (Bailey 80), Touray, Collar, Olaofe (Andresson 68), Wootton. Unused substitutes: Addai, Diamond, Rydel, Hamilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley: Gauci, O'Keeffe, de Gevigney, Pines, Earl, Nwakali (Lembikisa 64), Phillips, Russell, Connell, Rodrigues (Farrugia 46), Keillor-Dunn. Unused substitutes: Smith, Benson, Gent, McCarthy, Dyer.​​​​​​​