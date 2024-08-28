LIKE a fair number of his counterparts across the land, Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke has his frustrations at a pretty stressful time of year for those who lead clubs.

Thus far, the Reds’ quest to bring in some much-needed striker signings before the closure of the window has not been straightforward, but Clarke, for his part, recognises the futility of ‘chucking the toys out of the pram’ as he puts it.

He and several others in the lower leagues are banking on developments higher up the pyramid which will hopefully have a chain reaction further down before Friday night.

Barnsley have been linked with a number of forwards including West Brom’s Mo Faal, Stoke City’s Niall Ennis and Luton Town’s Joe Taylor, alongside Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Clarke said: “The talk of transfers and recruitment sells papers and the online stuff. It’s the footballing world and the way it is. Players and I have to adapt.

"We just have to get on with it, it’s no good chucking the toys out of the pram.

"On any transfer business, there’s no guarantee that a signing will work out. You can see how much the Premier League spend, they can make £20million ‘boo-boos’. I can probably afford a £250 grand ‘boo-boo’.…

"It’s mad in the football world, but just the way it works."

Clarke is no fan of the transfer system in its current guise, but accepts that the annual ‘scramble’ for new arrivals at the end of the summer is part of the football landscape in this country these days.

He continued: “Whatever that (deadline) date is, it has to be early (ideally).

"There’s always going to be a date, but I think it’s just a big frustration for managers and head coaches up and down as they are trying to keep their best players.

"I am trying to keep my best players, but then you are trying to get better players in. The later you push that date down the line, there’s always going to be speculation and deals done at the last minute.