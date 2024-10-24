Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke makes key centre-forward prediction and an update on Josh Benson

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has stressed that keeping his four-strong pool of senior strikers fit and pushing each other will be a major contributing factor to his side’s quest to finish in the top six of League One in 2024-25.

The eighth-placed Reds, who visit Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, started with Stephen Humphrys and Davis Keillor-Dunn in Tuesday’s 2-2 home draw with Charlton Athletic, with fit-again duo Sam Cosgrove and Max Watters coming on late on with the latter grabbing a leveller deep into stoppage time.

Clarke said: "It is probably the only time this season where we’ve had Humphrys, Keillor-Dunn, Sam and Max Watters as a full centre forward ‘fit’ in being able to use them for selection or bring them on. Hopefully that continues and we keep working away with our centre-forwards.

"You look at the teams who finished in the top six in this division over the years, they’ve always have four good centre forwards to call upon, so we need that.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke, whose side visit Shrewsbury Town in League One on Saturday. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"It’s been a little but of a frustrating two-month period in not actually having that with Keillor Dunn and Humphreys coming in late in the window.

"Now, were starting to see through to the labour with the connections those two are bringing. And we need to get Sam up to his best, which he is capable of doing and Max up to their best – to what he started the season on.

"Hopefully, with the more training and minutes that they get, they get themselves up to speed pretty quickly."

Clarke was keeping his cards close to his chest regarding Luca Connell and Adam Phillips’s potential involvement in Shropshire, due to injury issues, but will be forced to make at least one change with Josh Earl serving a one-match ban after collecting five league bookings this term.

The Reds chief did confirm that midfielder Josh Benson is back in training after overcoming a slight issue picked up in the EFL Trophy game at Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

He continued: "Josh is in full training, which is good and he’s getting his training minutes up. It was a slight strain and he missed (just) a couple of weeks, so that’s good. He’s just joined back in with the group.