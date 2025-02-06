Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke makes plea to fans regarding Clement Rodrigues plus free agent update and window verdict

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has urged Reds supporters to give rookie deadline-day recruit Clement Rodrigues a chance before passing judgement following his arrival on Monday.

The 24-year-old arrived at Oakwell from Ligue 2 outfit SC Bastia, with the club having an option to make the loan deal permanent in the summer. He has received his work permit and is available to play.

The deal for an unproven name in English football has left many fans distinctly underwhelmed, with the failure to supplement his signing with a forward with pedigree in terms of the level having also drawn censure.

Clarke, whose side visit Stockport County in League One on Saturday lunch-time, said: “The recruitment team has worked really hard all through the window to identify players and we have seen how competitive this transfer window has been and we have seen a hell of a lot of clubs make massive investments.

"It’s not a great time to do business and we feel like we have found a little gem there and I am looking forward to seeing him play on Saturday and we will see how it goes.

"I know from past experiences in windows, that sometimes players can come in and get written off before they have kicked a ball. I always say let's assess players when they leave the club and see what they have achieved and see how they have played and then people can form an opinion.

"He’s fitted in well with the boys and we’ve got a couple of lads who speak French as well, which obviously helps and he’s looked bright in training and we are looking forward to seeing him in action.

"What I do know is our fans are fair. I know there’s a lot of frustration out there, but our fans are fair fans and whoever represents our football club - as long as they are representing them in the right way - I am sure our fans will get behind whatever individual player that is. There’s pressure on all players and pressure on me.”

Clarke has revealed that the club are speaking with a free agent target, who fits the club’s criteria, this afternoon.

He added: "I have got a Zoom call later this afternoon and we will see how that goes and we’re speaking to a player and it’s a market we are still in. You never know what happens and we will see.

"Are head coaches ever (totally) happy with the business they have done (in a window)? I am looking forward to the last 17 games of the season.

"With Clement, I am looking forward to seeing him play, Dexter (Lembikisa) obviously comes in from Wolves and obviously we have signed Joe (Gauci) and Neil (Farrugia)l in the window.