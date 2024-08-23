Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke makes transfer admission regarding ins and outs before window deadline
After several weeks of frustration - something shared by both Darrell Clarke and the club in fairness - the Reds are thought to be close to completing one piece of incoming business, with the Reds chief expressing hope in that regard when speaking to the press on Thursday.
Clarke has revealed that he wants to bring in three attack-minded players between now and August 30 and there is much work to be done before then.
He said: “We’ve been on repeat for a few weeks now, so hopefully we get the right players in.
"It’s a must that we get those forward-thinking players that strengthen us up and give us healthy competition at the top end of the pitch.
"We lost a lot of goals last season out of the team - Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and we have to get high-calibre replacements in for those who are going to push us forward.
"I’d like at least a couple of strikers and a wide striker as well, to be honest, as I like to be able to ‘flip’ in games and have different opinions and have everything covering all the bases as I think that’s important for me - a manager who likes to change things if they are not working.”
While incoming activity represents the major thrust of the window, Barnsley supporters will also be naturally hoping that there are no late unwanted surprises on the outgoing front.
As it stands, the August speculation regarding exits has solely focused on Callum Styles - in what has become a bit of saga.
For his part, the pragmatic side of Clarke is ruling nothing in or out on the topic of departures, while understandably keen that his leading players stay put.
He continued: “Always expect the unexpected. That’s what I’ve learnt over the 600 games I’ve managed. The window is always an interesting thing.
"There’s a lot of moving balls and I deal with things when they come along. I certainly don’t sit here and think we are going to keep every player we want to keep. As that’s not always the case and we know that."