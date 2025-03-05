Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke not interested in 'victims' talk as Josh Earl and Adam Phillips add to injury concerns after Charlton loss
The only goal of he game came on 12 minutes when defender Macauley Gillesphey scored for the second successive match following a mistake by Reds keeper Jackson Smith, who failed to cope with his free-kick.
Barnsley failed to conjure a response en route to their three-match winning streak ending in a blow to their outside chances of reaching the League One play-offs.
It was a night when key duo Josh Earl and Adam Phillips came off with strains for the Reds.
Already missing on the injury front are Joe Gauci, Jonathan Lewis, Donovan Pines, Fabio Jalo and Barry Cotter, while Mael de Gevigney serves the final match of a three-match ban against Blackpool this weekend.
Clarke said: "It was a frustrating night.
"I thought we played some decent stuff in the first half without that final cutting edge. DKD (Davis Keillor-Dunn) has a great opportunity he works for himself and we concede a goal from an error and everyone could see the problems we had.
"It is a silly goal we conceded.
"The lads looked a bit leggy with the injury problems we have got and we couldn’t find that equaliser.
"It was an error and you don’t want to come and give a silly goal away and we did that. But the response was good. We huffed and puffed in the second half with mounting problems with one or two things not going right, but we’ll get on with it.
"The boys put their bodies on the line and we are picking up strains and we’ve one or two (new) injuries.
"It looks like a strain with Early and Phillo is the same. The list mounts up doesn’t it. Butt we cannot become victims with that.”
