BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has urged his injury-hit side not to indulge in a victim culture folloing a 1-0 loss at play-off candidates Charlton Athletic.

The only goal of he game came on 12 minutes when defender Macauley Gillesphey scored for the second successive match following a mistake by Reds keeper Jackson Smith, who failed to cope with his free-kick.

Barnsley failed to conjure a response en route to their three-match winning streak ending in a blow to their outside chances of reaching the League One play-offs.

It was a night when key duo Josh Earl and Adam Phillips came off with strains for the Reds.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke and coach Conor Hourihane look on during the recent Sky Bet League One match at Northampton Town. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Already missing on the injury front are Joe Gauci, Jonathan Lewis, Donovan Pines, Fabio Jalo and Barry Cotter, while Mael de Gevigney serves the final match of a three-match ban against Blackpool this weekend.

Clarke said: "It was a frustrating night.

"I thought we played some decent stuff in the first half without that final cutting edge. DKD (Davis Keillor-Dunn) has a great opportunity he works for himself and we concede a goal from an error and everyone could see the problems we had.

"It is a silly goal we conceded.

Adam Phillips. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"The lads looked a bit leggy with the injury problems we have got and we couldn’t find that equaliser.

"It was an error and you don’t want to come and give a silly goal away and we did that. But the response was good. We huffed and puffed in the second half with mounting problems with one or two things not going right, but we’ll get on with it.

"The boys put their bodies on the line and we are picking up strains and we’ve one or two (new) injuries.