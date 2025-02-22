Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke on 'robust' Reds, penalty controversy and two injury updates after League One derby win at Rotherham United

RELIEVED Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke praised his side for taking some recent criticism about their soft and flaky defending to heart en route to a ‘robust’ derby win at Rotherham United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the club’s 5,000th league game, the Reds produced a fitting performance and result to ease a spot of pressure on Clarke’s shoulders in the process by virtue of a 1-0 triumph, their first in seven matches.

They completed a seasonal double over the Millers, who have now not beaten them in 13 matches since October 1982.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory was secured thanks to a 52nd-minute penalty from Adam Phillips, on a day when three other huge calls for spot-kicks – two for the visitors and one for the hosts – were rebuffed by the officials.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Clarke, whose side visit Northampton Town on Tuesday night, said: “It’s a performance we have not had enough of this season where we have had to roll our sleeves up.

”We’ve not had enough clean sheets and words I have used at times about my team have been soft and flaky and not defending moments in games and crumbling at times.

"Today, we were none of that and were really strong defensively as a unit and I thought the back three were magnificent and it was a pleasing three points for us. It was a really robust performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Reds penalty calls, with referee Ollie Yates ignoring a clear tug by Reece James on Adam Phillips early on and a stone-wall looking handball offence from Zak Jules in the second period, he continued: “The first one looked an obvious one for me.

Barnsley defender Donovan Pines Picture: Tony Johnson.

"He catches Phillo’s legs and I don’t know why it was not given as a handball in the second half. Sometimes, you don’t get those decisions and that’s the way it is.

"They could have had a penalty and we could have had three penalties.

"It’s how you react and today, we reacted well and defended well as a team and it’s a good little stepping stone at the start of a big week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On match-winner Phillips, who recently became a father, he said: “It’s a great week for him and him and his missus have had a baby. He only trained Thursday and Friday, which people don’t see and I thought he performed brilliantly today. He put his penalty away great and he’s the sort of player you want in those moments.”

One downer saw loan keeper Joe Gauci exit in the final quarter with Jackson Smith coming on for his Reds debut, while Donovan Pines missed the game through injury.

"It’s a hip injury, we will see how bad it is,” Clarke added.