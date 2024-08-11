Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke on the Reds' problematic League One home form in 2024 plus Callum Styles transfer latest
At the start of the 2024-25 season, the Reds are still wrestling with problematic home form. They have not won at Oakwell in eight matches since February 24 and their annoying trait of putting themselves on the back foot also resurfaced in Friday's 2-1 reverse to Mansfield Town.
The Stags raced into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes and while Barnsley's reaction was stirring enough, they failed to take anything away from Darrell Clarke's first match in charge.
Clarke said: "Home form is vital, but there's no point feeling sorry for ourselves. We have to pick our fans up by winning home games. You are not going to see me hide from that fact and I want my players to front that as well and I think we did when we went 2-0 down. We could have hid and seen a few shrinking violets, but I didn't see that.
"We had some really good opportunities, but it does not paper over that first 25 minutes where we, for whatever reason, were not at the races. We cannot afford to be starting games like that. It’s a bad habit to be in. We have to review that and see what went wrong."
Clarke revealed that midfielder Callum Styles was not involved on Friday because he was not in the right mind to play - amid interest from rival clubs. West Brom saw a recent bid rejected and other clubs remain interested.
Clarke says he can envisage the Hungarian international leaving, but added a caveat.
He added: "Yes if it's what the club is looking for and the figure they want and expect. Knowing the owners and the board, that won't be moving."