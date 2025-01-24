Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke on two-fold aims before end of transfer window and why he remains relaxed

FOR Darrell Clarke, the importance of the last few weeks of the winter window is two-fold.

The Barnsley chief is keen on securing a couple of pieces of incoming business to bolster the club's quality levels ahead of the final third of the campaign and is happy to be patient in that regard.

Clarke is also anxious to trim down his squad numbers, having told some players that their game-time will be limited going forward. Again, he is hoping that patience proves a virtue.

So far, young striker Aiden Marsh has moved out on loan to Raith Rovers on loan, while there is some League Two interest in Andy Dallas, who recently came back from a loan spell at Barrow.

Darrell Clarke's Barnsley fell to a defeat at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Tony Johnson

Josh Benson is also on the fringes.

Clarke, whose side host Stevenage this weekend, said: “With the fringe players, I have already told them that they need to go and we need to freshen up faces and trim the squad a little bit.

"When I came in, there was also going to be a lot of tidying up that needed to be done in my opinion with players not hitting their levels for whatever reason. "Sometimes, it is great for the player to have a fresh start and hopefully we can move those on as quickly as possible, which obviously helps not only financially but it helps to shrink the squad.

"We keep working away with that and Mladen (Sormaz) is working hard to be able to make that happen." On the search for new signings, he added: "Experience of working with transfer windows puts me in good stead from the last 12 or 13 years as a manager.

