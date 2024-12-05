Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke provides an update on Max Watters plus a January pledge regarding Fabio Jalo

DARRELL Clarke has confirmed that Barnsley forward Max Watters has suffered an injury setback and will be out for longer than first envisaged.

Watters came off early on in the League One game at Cambridge United last month with what appeared to be a muscle injury.

It was only expected to keep him out for a few weeks, but the former Cardiff City player will now be out for a bit longer.

Clarke said: "He has had a slight setback, so unfortunately he looks like he’s going to be out a little bit longer.

"Hopefully, something not too much longer. We are getting it scanned as a precaution just to see where we are at, but no positive news on that front.

"I’m not sure (the length of absence), he is going for a scan today.

"He’s been doing training and work on the grass, he just felt a little reaction in it the other day, so we’re just having that assessed and seeing where we are.”

Watters’ injury has opened the door to talented teenager Fabio Jaolo, with the Portuguese youth international’s performance from the bench being one of the positive aspect of the Reds’ late midweek loss at second-placed Wrexham.

Clarke, whose side face a tough task at the end of a demanding week against big title favourites Birmingham City at Oakwell on Saturday, said: "It has been tough for Fabio because he has obviously had this shoulder complaint for a while.

"We chose not to have surgery on it. He’s managed to get a couple of 90 minutes in the (under) 21s to get him fitter and he’s come on the other night and had a good impact and had a great chance.

"We know what Fabio brings and he’s a huge talent. He’s not a million miles away from starting games and he comes in contention for Saturday.

"We’ll keep working with all our players to make sure they are getting as fit as possible and ready for match action when called upon."

Pledging that Jalo will also be staying put and going nowhere in the January window, Reds chief Clarke continued: "He certainly won’t be anywhere else. He is not a player I want to leave.

"He’s a player I looked at in the summer and he had a really strong pre-season and his shoulder ‘popping’ out a couple of times was a massive setback for him.

"We got him really fit and he was in contention to be starting the season. But the setback has put him back a little bit.