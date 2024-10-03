Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke provides update on key midfielder ahead of Huddersfield Town derby
Phillips has been managing the issue for a few weeks and Clarke has suggested he will err on the side of caution ahead of Saturday’s derby at Huddersfield Town.
Clarke said: “Phillo has had this problem now for three or four weeks. We need to settle it down.
"It’s an injury on his big toe where you kick a ball and the connection as well.
"We’ve got to be a little bit careful because he has been carrying it for weeks now and we’ve got to be a little bit cautious with Phillo.
"We’ve got the trophy game on Tuesday and then a little bit of a break, so we’re hoping it will only be a week or two.”
Both the Reds and Town find themselves out of the top six after mixed starts to the campaign, with the Terriers, also hit by injury issues, heading into the game on the back of a rough run of seven losses in their past nine matches in all competitions.
Clarke added: “It’s another club similar to ourselves with a history of Premier League and Championship. It’s a big club in League One.
"No disrespect - rightly so -, supporters in both teams expect to be up there and challenging. That’s the nature of the beast.
"But then you can put Charlton, Blackpool, Peterborough and Wigan and Reading (in that). The list is endless now of teams in League One that are big clubs and big ‘names’ all fighting to get into there (Championship) and Huddersfield are another one with a good manager.
"Our fans know a lot about the manager and he’s a good guy and top operator. But they are one of the teams we are challenging to get into the top six.
"And it’s a derby game and we need to be right at it to keep our consistent away form.”
