Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke reveals what pleased him the most in key League One win over Wrexham plus Josh Earl 'gamble'

DARRELL Clarke saluted his Barnsley side's mentality after withstanding strong second-half pressure from top-two candidates Wrexham to secure an important win in the context of their season at Oakwell.

Barnsley, who came into the game with a dire record of just two home victories in front of their own supporters in League One this term, afforded themselves new hope on New Year’s Day and made light of their barren streak with a precious 2-1 victory as Wrexham’s own wretched run at Oakwell – a venue where they have now never won at in 17 visits – continued.

Superb strikes from Davis Keillor-Dunn, his third in successive matches and fourth in five games, and Adam Phillips’s eighth goal of the campaign put the Reds 2-0 up at the interval.

But Wrexham, nine games unbeaten ahead of kick-off at league level, dominated the second period and Barnsley had to field significant pressure.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke, pictured during the League One home game with Wrexham. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Max Cleworth pulled a goal back on 80 minutes, but despite laying siege late on, the hosts held out with their defenders and keeper Ben Killip excelling.

Barnsley held out to register their third consecutive victory over the Christmas and New Year to move up into the play-off places.

Clarke, whose side host Crawley on Saturday, said: "In the first half, there were a couple of great strikes.

"In the second half, we were hanging on there, but you’d expect that from a team who were on a long unbeaten run and not used to losing. They have a talented squad and manager.

"It was a little bit uncomfortable in the second half, if I am honest. We should have got more pressure at the top end of the pitch, but that enabled us to defend. And did we defend well...From the keeper through to all the boys in defending set-plays.

"It’s a real positive start to the new year with a home win.

"Probably the most pleasing aspect was the mentality of the boys. We had a lot of virus in the camp and players coming back from injury and having three games in six games is always intense around Christmas, especially when you have had two away games.

"I think we lost our legs a little bit, but there’s reasons behind that (in the second half). I thought we lost some energy, but then you have to get over the line and my boys did that, credit to them, it’s a decent start to the new year."

The game saw Josh Earl make his comeback from a calf problem after missing the previous five matches, with Clarke admitting it was a gamble to start the defender.

He added: "We had a game plan. It was a gamble to play Early today, but we wanted to get control of the ball.

"He’s only had one full day’s training with his calf (injury).

"For me, it was about us getting control and hurting them where I thought we could hurt them. We looked dangerous, especially in that first half and to get a 2-0 lead was great with a couple of great finishes.