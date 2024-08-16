Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke's push for 'top centre forwards' plus Callum Styles pledge

IN PREVIOUS seasons, it’s fair to say that a major strand of Barnsley’s recruitment has been to bring in ‘project’ signings with potential for the future if not necessarily guaranteed impact in the here and now.

As far as Darrell Clarke is concerned, bringing in match-winners at the top end of the pitch and players who can make an instant impression will be the theme in the closing weeks of the window.

With decent options at the back and in midfield, it does not take a rocket scientist to deduce where the Reds’ deficiencies currently lie, with the club having yet to replace John McAtee or Devante Cole.

So far this summer, there has been much frustration in the quest to bring in frontline strikers, but Clarke insists everyone is persevering in the quest to secure a vital breakthrough or two as the window heads towards its critical juncture.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Clarke, pictured, targeting ‘two or three’ new options in the final third, commented: “We want top centre forwards. That’s the way it is and not disrespectful to Sam (Cosgrove) or Max (Watters) and Marshy (Aiden Marsh).

“Their performances have been reasonable, but we need top centre forwards. You look at the teams in League One and that’s what’s needed. We have to make sure we get the best we possibly can and not just fit somebody in, if we can.

“If you look at the centre forwards in the top six last year, they are all very, very good players. Some teams spent three-quarters of a million or a million. A lot of teams spend money at the top end of the pitch as they know how vital it is.

“We’re aligned, like I keep saying and know what’s needed. It’s just frustrating how long it’s taking, that’s from myself, Mladen (Sormaz) and the board as well. But we are all working very hard to get that right.”

Meanwhile, Clarke has stressed that midfielder Callum Styles will not be ‘cold-shouldered’ if he is still at the club after the closure of the transfer window.

The Hungarian international was not involved in last Friday’s league opener against Mansfield because he was not in the right mind to play – according to the Reds chief – amid interest from rival clubs.

Clarke, who side visit Lincoln in their away opener on Saturday, added: “I had a good chat with Stylesy.

“If something manoeuvres, it manoeuvres, if not I know I have got his heart and mind.

“He’s training hard and he’ll be in contention moving forward if he doesn’t move and I am not going to cut off my nose to spite my face. The conversations with Stylesy have been very open and I understand where he’s coming from – but he understands where I am coming from and then we move forward.

“He certainly won’t be cold-shouldered by myself and if he’s here after the window or before, I will use him if necessary.”

Barnsley will host Sheffield United in a South Yorkshire derby in round two of the Carabao Cup, while Doncaster Rovers visit Everton.