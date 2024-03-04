Barnsley FC boss gives updates on Nicky Cadden and John McAtee - and why he is not concerned by Devante Cole's recent scoreless run
Cadden missed the weekend win at Wycombe Wanderers due to illness, with Corey O’Keeffe switching to left wing-back and turning in an excellent performance, finding the net in the 4-2 success in Buckinghamshire.
McAtee sat out the game against the Chairboys with a back injury and Tuesday’s Roses fixture is set to come too soon for the loanee.
Collins said: “Cads should be fine, he’s had an illness. He should be available. McAtee is probably out with his back injury, he probably won’t be available.”
Barnsley head into the game on the back of three-match sequence, which has been made all the more impressive given that 17-goal top-scorer Devante Cole has not found the net in his past five games.
Despite that run, Collins has no worries whatsoever at Cole’s recent barren return, comparatively.
The Reds chief commented: "For me, with Devante, he knows that he does certain things, he’s going to get opportunities.
"There’s been a lot of games recently where he could have had goals. Leyton Orient at home comes to mind.
"I don’t worry about someone like Devante as I think it’s just a case of following the process he has followed all season long and he’s continuing to work hard for the team.
"I look at his performance against Derby and it was excellent. Having the top-scorer in the league work so hard is what makes him a top player, so as long as continues like that, he will continue to add to his goal tally and we’ll continue to win while he works for the team. So there’s no concerns for me.”