Barnsley FC boss hails 'big, big' signing as Rotherham United go Dutch for a second time

ONLY six teams across the entire English Football League conceded more goals than Barnsley last season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given the above statistic - and with respect to those players already in situ at Oakwell - it is clear to see why bringing in another strong goalkeeping option was one of Conor Hourihane's first transfer priorities when the summer window opened for business.

The Reds chief is confident he has found one in the shape of Queens Park Rangers custodian Murphy Cooper, who will be his 'No 1' in the coming campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Stevenage, where he was a regular. Aside from the division's top-six in 2024-25 and also Wigan Athletic, the Hertfordshire outfit had the best goals-against record in League One, conceding 50 goals. For comparison, Barnsley let in 73.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Hourihane (pictured), whose side did not register a clean sheet in his 10 games in charge at the end of last season, is conscious of the imperative need to improve those numbers if Barnsley are to get back on an even keel. He feels that Cooper will have a fair bit to say about it.

Hourihane said: "As a team, we need to get better defensively, no doubt. I have made a big thing about it being a point for improvement in the off-season.

"We have got a clear No 1 and Murphy has come in and done amazingly well and I think over the course of games, you will get to see how good he is. He is a big, big plus for us and a club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Working on that foundation of a goalkeeper and back four, if we can play in the right way with the right mindset, it will give us a good foundation to go and win some games.

Latest Rotherham United signing Ar'Jany Martha. Pictute courtesy of RUFC.

"Can I remember too many games, where we ground out a 1-0 (last season)? Not really.

"I have said to the defenders who we have worked so hard with over the pre-season that you will only get so much praise from me when you do play well and keep clean sheets as they will do the unselfish work to give the goalscorers a platform to go win games."

Meanwhile, the Reds have confirmed Luca Connell as club captain in 25-26 and he will be one part of a leadership group of senior players who also include Marc Roberts, Josh Earl and summer signing David McGoldrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hourihane commented: "Our new leadership group will be integral with the amount of experience that David, Marc and Josh have in football to help the dressing room and support Luca.

"The four of them together will manage the dressing room; if I need to lean on them for anything or if they need to come to me – they know my door is always open for me to help them.”

Rotherham United have gone continental for the second time in a week to bring in Curacao international wide man Ar'Jany Martha, 21, from Belgian outfit Beerschot.

The ex-Ajax academy product has become the club's ninth summer arrival and followed on from the addition of Dutch defender Denzel Hall, who also hails from Martha's home city of Rotterdam.