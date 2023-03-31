Barnsley FC boss Michael Duff expresses surprise at Republic of Ireland not calling up form midfielder Luca Connell

BARNSLEY head coach Luca Connell has professed his surprise at the Republic of Ireland not calling up Luca Connell for their recent international programme.

The midfielder has been in outstanding form for the Reds this term and has proven himself to be one of the best operators at League One level.

Connell, 21, was chosen for Ireland's under-21s last autumn for their European Championship play-off with Israel in Georgia and Romania, with his early rise at Bolton having previously resulted in an early call-up to their senior squad during a Portuguese training camp back in 2019.

On Connell, who turns 22 shortly, Reds head coach Michael Duff said: "He has played a lot of games and has been absolutely brilliant for us and a brilliant find. He got in at Bolton and transferred to Celtic for a reason.

Barnsley's Luca Connell (right) competes with Sheffield Wednesday rival Liam Palmer (left) in their fixture at Hillsborough in September. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"In terms of everything he does, he makes a lot of what we do. I am amazed he has never got a call-up, but all he can do is keep focusing on himself because he's playing in a good team and been a focal part of it and you forget he is just 21."

Fourth-placed Barnsley are seeking to get back to winning ways this weekend after suffering their first defeat in 13 matches in their midweek loss at Exeter City.

They host a Morecambe side who are fighting against relegation, with the Reds seeking to record their seventh straight victory at Oakwell.

Duff commented: "We are always respectful (of opponents) and prepare properly, but the main focus is always on us.

"It's what we want to do and we believe if we do what we want to do well, we can beat anyone in the league and we have proved that.

"But we have to do what we do well. If we just turn up and think their away record isn't there and they are in the bottom four and we will just win, we will get beaten.