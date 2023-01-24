BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff has revealed that Jordan Helliwell and Will Hondermarck are nearing the end of their spells out with injury - and are set to return to training shortly.

Academy product Helliwell has been sidelined with a significant thigh issue since late summer with his last appearance coming in the 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town at the end of August.

The 21-year-old suffered a setback in November to extend his absence by another five to six weeks.

Hondermarck, 22, has been out since injuring his ankle in training towards the end of the autumn,

Will Hondermarck. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC

But Duff expects to see the pair back in training soo, possibly as early as next week.

Duff, whose side are due to visit Exeter on Tuesday evening, said: "They both have not joined in training yet. But they are both doing a lot of conditioning and they should be ready to join in, hopefully next week.

"Jordan obviously had a breakdown, so we have been a little bit more careful with him. He had a bit of scar tissue and went in and had that broken down by a specialist and it seems to have really helped him. They are both moving along nicely now.

"They should be right at the tail end of their injuries - a week or two."

The Reds are seeing several chinks of light on the injury front with Luke Thomas and Slobodan Tedic also on the mend.

Thomas has been out of action since breaking his leg in a freak incident in training in early October. But he is now training on his own and likely to join up with his team-mates at the end of January.

Manchester City loanee Tedic has been out since injuring his ankle in the game at Shrewsbury in mid-November and has been back at his parent club for treatment.

The Serbian forward, 22, was at Barnsley's weekend game with Accrington and should start full training again early next month.

Centre-half Robbie Cundy (knee) is currently out of action alongside midfielder Josh Benson (hamstring).