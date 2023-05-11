BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff says that he will make a late decision on whether captain Mads Andersen will be involved in Saturday's League One play-off semi-final first leg at Bolton Wanderers.

The highly-influential defender, named in the EFL League One team of the year recently, missed the Reds' final two regular games of the season with an abductor issue.

Duff said: "He has got a chance. He still hasn't trained with the group yet, so it's going to be a late one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But if we think he's got a chance, he's obviously a big part of what we want to do. But if he's not fit, he's not fit. No matter how much you want him to play, you can't make him fit.

Barnsley captain Mads Andersen, pictured after scoring in the win over Plymouth in March. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"A 50 per cent Mads Andersen is not as good as someone else who is 100 per cent.

"He's a big part of what we are and where we've been. It's an unfortunate time to get it, but hopefully, fingers crossed, he can come through it."

Devante Cole is a slight concern after picking up a knock in the final game of the regular season against Peterborough United on Sunday, but Duff expects him to be 'fine.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "There's a couple (of minor issues). Devante got a kick on Sunday and is another one.

"But it was more a kick than muscle injury or anything. He should be fine. We will assess him. We are two days out from a game, so 48 hours is a long time."

Meanwhile, Duff has confirmed that midfielder Callum Styles - who has technically now finished his season-long loan commitments with Millwall in 2022-23 after they missed out on the play-offs on Monday - will not be involved in his parent club's play-off plans.

Styles joined the Lions last summer. The Londoners have an option to purchase the player at the end of the current campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff added: "Even if he was available, he has not been part of the group all season. We will see what happens in the summer.

"But there's been a lot of work gone on with this group in terms of patterns of play and jobs of organising with and without the ball and things like that. I don't think it would be fair on him (to be involved) - not that we (don’t) know he's a good player, he is.