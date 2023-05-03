All Sections
Barnsley FC boss Michael Duff gives updates on Mads Andersen, Jordan Williams, Adam Phillips and Luca Connell

BARNSLEY are sweating over the fitness of key defenders Mads Andersen and Jordan Wiliams, who have both have injury issues.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:02 BST

EFL League One player of the season nominee Andersen missed the weekend draw with MK Dons due to an abductor issue.

The Reds captain had a scan earlier this week and the club will find out the results today. Andersen had previously been a virtual ever-present at league level.

Williams has a slight hamstring injury and he will scanned today.

Mads Andersen. Picture: Bruce RollinsonMads Andersen. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Mads Andersen. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Luca Connell, who has not been involved in the Reds' last two games against MK Dons and Ipswich and Phillips – who missed the weekend game in Buckinghamshire - are back in training and in contention for Sunday's final game of the regular season at home to Peterborough United.

Head coach Michael Duff said: "Mads has had a scan and we will find the results out today (Wednesday). We still don't know with Mads yet. He felt something in one of his abs (abductors) and he definitely would not have been able to play on Saturday.

"We're hopeful, but if there's any risk, we won't take it."

On Connell and Phillips, he added: "They both trained yesterday and were fine. Luca was an illness. He trained Friday, but we did not think it was worth the risk and the players in that part of the pitch are good players.

"Adam had a kick in the previous game and he will be fine as well.

"Jordan has a slight hamstring injury and will be getting scanned today. It's nothing major and he came through the game (MK Dons). He felt a little something and we will get it scanned. We don't know the result yet as he went very late last night (Tuesday)."We have to prepare for all eventualities and it is very unlikely that you will play the same team for the next four games."

