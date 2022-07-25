Norwood entered the fray in the 63rd minute of Saturday's 2-1 victory over Sheffield United, making his debut as the Reds rounded off their pre-season programme in encouraging fashion at Oakwell.

The winner arrived in the final ten minutes, courtesy of brilliant free-kick from Josh Benson, with Jack Aitchison having earlier cancelled out the Blades' opener.

The sight of former Ipswich Town striker Norwood, who signed a one-year deal with Barnsley earlier this month, coming in for his bow was another positive.

James Norwood. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

But Duff has provided a caveat.

The Reds chief said: "James is another one who is not match-fit.

"He needs more minutes and is probably three or four weeks behind everybody else.

"We scored a goal (with Norwood on the pitch) and even though it is pre-season or not, he took just three or four minutes to get into the half and he has that little bit of know-how and threat.

"Little things like that will help the group and he will drive standards in training as well."

Duff said that Jordan Williams' substitution at half-time was always a pre-planned move as he builds up his fitness following an injury lay-off and also explained the reasons why Aaron Leya Iseka and Clark Oduor were not involved.

He added: "The plan was for 45 minutes as he (Williams) also did 45 minutes on Wednesday night.

"He's been out a long time and it is getting that fine balance between pushing and breaking them. We are a little bit light on numbers, particularly in that area of the pitch and we don't want to take risks. Next week is the most important bit."

On Iseka and Oduor, he continued: "They have both missed quite a bit of training in the last couple of weeks. We thought it was more beneficial for them to train hard on Friday and on Saturday morning rather than a lighter day which the team had and then give them limited minutes."

Barnsley remain in the market for new recruits, but Duff again reiterated that new arrivals must fit into the club's tight parameters, with their financial resources having taken a significant hit following relegation, which has left them with a £7m to £8m shortfall.

Duff, whose side open up their League One season at Plymouth Argyle next weekend, commented: "I want to be doing business every hour that goes past!

"We are always looking. I keep repeating myself, but they need to fall into the financial constraints we are under at the minute.