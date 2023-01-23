BARNSLEY boss Michael Duff has issued a positive update on the fitness of Slobodan Tedic and Luke Thomas, who are likely to be back in the fray for the club at some time in February - all being well.

Manchester City loanee Tedic has been out since injuring his ankle in the game at Shrewsbury Town in mid-November and has been back at his parent club for treatment.

The Serbian forward, 22, was at Barnsley's weekend game with Accrington and should start full training again early next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas has been sidelined since breaking his leg in a freak incident in training in early October. But he is now training on his own and likely to join up with his team-mates at the end of January.

Barnsley loan striker Slobodan Tedic, pictured in action against Newcastle United U21s in the Papa Johns Trophy earlier this season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff, who says that Jack Walton is 50-50 for Tuesday's game at Exeter City, said: "He (Tedic) is another one who will come into the club in the early part of February. He was unfortunate as he'd just got into the team and was actually playing well.

"Hopefully he will come back knowing a little bit more about us in terms of what is required. It took him a little bit of time for the penny to drop in terms of what I wanted and what is expected of him. But he got his head down and got himself in the team with some good performances and then got injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully, when he comes back, he will be a little bit more mentally ready for what is to come.

"We are looking at the end of the month with Luke. We have got a 'bounce' in-house game on Saturday that he might be allowed to take a little bit of a part in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is just conditioning now and his injury is fine. And hopefully he does not break down when he does come back in."

Meanwhile, Duff says that he is not expecting any incoming transfer activity this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad