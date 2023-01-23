Manchester City loanee Tedic has been out since injuring his ankle in the game at Shrewsbury Town in mid-November and has been back at his parent club for treatment.
The Serbian forward, 22, was at Barnsley's weekend game with Accrington and should start full training again early next month.
Thomas has been sidelined since breaking his leg in a freak incident in training in early October. But he is now training on his own and likely to join up with his team-mates at the end of January.
Duff, who says that Jack Walton is 50-50 for Tuesday's game at Exeter City, said: "He (Tedic) is another one who will come into the club in the early part of February. He was unfortunate as he'd just got into the team and was actually playing well.
"Hopefully he will come back knowing a little bit more about us in terms of what is required. It took him a little bit of time for the penny to drop in terms of what I wanted and what is expected of him. But he got his head down and got himself in the team with some good performances and then got injured.
"Hopefully, when he comes back, he will be a little bit more mentally ready for what is to come.
"We are looking at the end of the month with Luke. We have got a 'bounce' in-house game on Saturday that he might be allowed to take a little bit of a part in.
"He is just conditioning now and his injury is fine. And hopefully he does not break down when he does come back in."
Meanwhile, Duff says that he is not expecting any incoming transfer activity this month.
The Reds head coach said: "I am not expecting anything this week. Although you never know what happens. But I am not expecting anything."