Barnsley FC boss Neill Collins highlights his major priority in the January transfer window

THE winter window of 2023 proved as important for Barnsley in terms of the players they retained as opposed to the signings they brought in.

Granted, the additions of the likes of Bobby Thomas, Harry Isted and Max Watters helped strengthen their promotion credentials, but the fact that Mads Andersen, Liam Kitching and Luca Connell stayed put was just as significant, arguably moreso.

Barnsley’s position almost 12 months on ahead of the next January window is more delicate with Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and Jordan Williams all being out of contract next summer.

Speaking earlier this week, chairman Neerav Parekh pledged to be ‘firm’ regarding any bids for key players, but offered no guarantees, given the sale of Kitching right at the end of the summer window.

Barnsley FC boss Neill Collins. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Neill Collins, for one, is understandably anxious that resolve stays strong next month, with the Reds’ season finely balanced as it stands.

The loss of some big-hitters, more especially given the injury issues that the Scot has had to contend with since arriving, would tip the scales against a top-six finish.

Hence why Collins believes that the main narrative of January is about keeping players as opposed to bringing them in.

He said: “If we could keep everyone we have got, then I’d be really happy with that.

"We always want to add and get better, but it’s (also) about sustaining what we have got.

"We’ve not had it even close to everyone being fit. There’s people like Liam Roberts and Luca (Connell) has only played two (league) games, so having players fit and available in January - we want Josh Benson fit and available - would be a great start.

"Then we can consider who we think we need to strengthen to help us as well.”

Collins has confirmed that Roberts has a ‘strong possibility’ of returning to action before the turn of the year following finger surgery in October, but a fresh issue has arisen regarding forward John McAtee.The striker, who has impressed after signing on a season-long loan from Luton, came off with a knee injury in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie at Blackpool.

After a difficult November on and off the pitch for the club, Barnsley are focusing on finishing the year in a more positive vein.

Given some much-publicised negative headlines from the summer onwards – which has seen the club charged with multiple charges of breaches of EFL regulations and expelled from the FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player last month - supporters understandably expressed concerns to chairman Parekh and director Julie-Anne Quay at a fans’ forum earlier this week.

Collins was also in attendance and felt fans were justified in their feelings.

He commented: “Even when clubs have levels of success, there’s still issues that need to be addressed.

"Obviously on-field success helps an awful lot. But we’ve (also) had two or three off-the-field issues that the fans are passionate about, quite rightly.